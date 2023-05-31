'Ted Lasso' Season 4: Will It Happen After Emotional Season 3 Finale?





Ted Lasso Season 3 finale spoilers ahead. The Season 3 finale of Ted Lasso is now streaming on Apple TV+, and there has been speculation about the show's future after learning that the series is a three-season story. But that doesn't mean Apple TV+ won't bring the show back for a fourth season.

But can and will a Season 4 happen? Ultimately, the decision is up to Apple TV+ who has yet to make an announcement on the show's future. A potential fourth season will have a much different look as Ted (Jason Sudeikis) is back home in Kansas and Roy (Brett Goldstein) is the new manager of AFC Richmond. But with Ted Lasso being AppleTV+'s top show, it would be hard for the show to end for good.

"I mean, there's always Cameo, right?" Sudeikis told Deadline in March. "This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell. The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don't even know yet—that being Season 3—it's flattering. Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they're like, 'Man, you know what, we get it, we're fine. We don't need anymore, we got it.' But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we've come up with so far."

But even if there isn't a fourth season of Ted Lasso, the franchise could expand with a spinoff series. One of the more interesting moments from the Season 3 finale is Keeley (Juno Temple) presenting a pitch to Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) about a women's AFC Richmond team. Fans want to see to Keeley-Rebecca spinoff, and Temple did not approach Season 3 as if it was the end.

"I don't think we ever thought of playing anything like it was an ending because even if it was to be the last season, it's not like the apocalypse happens," she told Harper's Bazaar in March. "[These characters] would keep going and living their lives and doing their extraordinary things and being an amazing team."

Fans will likely find out more about the future of Ted Lasso in the coming days. But no matter what happens, viewers will never forget the impact Ted Lasso has had on them and will continue to have on them for years to come.