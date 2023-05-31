'Ted Lasso': Biggest Moments From Season 3 Finale

Ted Lasso Season 3 finale spoilers ahead. It's finally here. On Wednesday (May 31) the final episode of Ted Lasso Season 3 premiered on Apple TV+, and it ended a wild, emotional and fun story. Does this mean the show is coming to an end? That remains to be seen, but the final episode of the third season didn't disappoint when it comes to storytelling. The penultimate episode showed Ted (Jason Sudeikis) talking to Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) about something important. This leads to the start of the finale, but there are other big moments from the series that will impact the future of the franchise. Waddingham recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and was asked about the show possibly ending after Season 3. "Well, I don't know," she said, per The Wrap. "I mean, Jason says it's like the end of that three-season arc. I mean, I feel like trapping him in a dungeon with a notepad and a pen and just going, 'Dude, what are you doing?' We can't step away from it. The characters are so beloved, and we all love it. I would play her when her teeth are falling out in a retirement home, like, sitting outside with mud splashing her, you know? I just want to see her through." Here's a look at some of the big moments from the Ted Lasso Season 3 finale.

Ted Leaves England and AFC Richmond (Photo: Apple TV) This is not a big surprise considering there have been several hints that Ted was leaving throughout the season. As much as Ted loves coaching AFC Richmond, he wants to go back home to be with his son Henry. Rebecca does what she can to make him stay, but she has a big decision to make also. prevnext

Rebecca Sells AFC Richmond, but... (Photo: Apple TV) When Rebecca hired Ted to be the coach at AFC Richmond, she was a new owner who wanted to destroy the team to get revenge on her ex-husband Rupert (Anthony Head) for cheating on her multiple times. Now that she is over Rupert, Rebecca sells 49 percent of the franchise to the fans. It's been fun to see Rebecca's character arc for the last three seasons as she started as a semi-villain to a beloved figure. prevnext

Nate is Back, but Not as a Coach (Photo: Apple TV) Nate is back with AFC Richmond, but he's an assistant kit manager. This is somewhat surprising since Nate is back to where he started in the series. But he seems to be happier in his new job than being the manager of West Ham United. Nate does apologize to Ted for tearing up the "Belive" sign, but Ted lets him know that he ripped it up multiple times to make Nate feel a little better. prevnext

AFC Richmon Wins Big (Photo: Apple TV) AFC Richmond played their final game of the season and defeated West Ham United. The club finished in second place in the Premier League and was a Manchester City loss or draw away from winning the entire league. The strong season had Ted wondering if he made the right decision of leaving when he was on the plane heading back to Kansas. prevnext

Coach Beard Stays (Photo: AppleTV) Coach Beard has been by Ted's side for many years. But when he was on the plane with Ted, he told him that he wanted to say and be with Jane. Coach Beard pretends to be sick to get off the plane, and viewers later see him marrying Jane. prevnext

It's Roy Kent's Time (Photo: Apple TV) At the end of the episode, we see Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) become the new manager of AFC Richmond. While Nate is a better strategist than Roy, the players all respect him and got Jamie (Phil Dunster) to become of the top players in the league. Toy came a long way from where he was in Season 1 which was an aging footballer who was angry all the time. prevnext