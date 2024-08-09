'Ted Lasso' Boss Reveals Future is Dependent on Jason Sudeikis

It's been over a year since Ted Lasso's emotional Season 3 finale, but evidently, that may not be all. While the Apple TV+ sitcom did nicely wrap up stories at AFC Richmond, there were still some plots begging to continue. The series has not officially been canceled or picked up for Season 4, and according to co-creator Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis holds the key.

With Season 3 ending with Ted returning to the U.S. to be with his son and Brett Goldstein's Roy Kent becoming the new manager at AFC Richmond, there was still much to be told for Juno Temple's Keeley and Hannah Waddingham's Rebecca. When it comes to the future of the Emmy-winning series, Lawrence told Collider that it's all up to Sudeikis, who not only stars as the titular coach but also co-created Ted Lasso and serves as executive producer.

(Photo: Apple TV)

"Groupthink sometimes happens, even without talking to each other, and every actor, actress, writer, producer on that show – and [we didn't get] together and decide this was the message – we all loved the experience," Lawrence explained. "As fans, we'd all kill if it was going again, but everybody would say the same thing, which is: whatever Jason feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we're all down with it."

Most people have likely come to terms with the fact that Ted Lasso has finished, but it does sound like it's not completely set in stone, which could be a good thing. However, the longer it drags on and the longer it takes, the less likely it will be. It also doesn't help that Jason Sudeikis has been awfully busy with other projects, meaning that Ted Lasso has probably been falling down the priority list. At the very least, fans can still have some hope that more Ted Lasso is on the way, but at this point, it can really go either way.

Just like with Ted Lasso's future, it's unknown when any sort of announcement will be made or if it's even on Sudeikis' radar right now. In only three seasons, the show was nominated for 61 Emmys and won 13, proving that no matter what, fans would definitely want more. There is clearly still some story there to be told, and only Sudeikis has the power to continue it.