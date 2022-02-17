‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Premiere Date Finally Announced by Netflix After 3-Year Hiatus

Stranger Things Season 4 finally has a premiere date! Nearly three years after the hit Netflix original series dropped the newest batch of episodes, Netflix on Monday confirmed alongside a new promo photo for the season that Stranger Things Season 4 will premiere on Friday, May 27. The fourth season, which will mark the penultimate season, will be split into two parts, with Volume 2 set for a July 1 release.

Addressing the decision to split the season into two parts, creators Matt and Ross Duffer wrotein an open letter to fans that Season 4 was “the most challenging season yet.” The Duffer Brothers explained that “with nine scripts, over eight-hundred pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one.” They said that due to “the unprecedented length, and to get it to you as soon as possible, Season 4 will be released in two volumes.” They added that “everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can’t wait to share it with you.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Every ending has a beginning. Vol. 1 is coming May 27. Vol. 2 is coming July 1. pic.twitter.com/nw8IYqQzil — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 17, 2022

According to the announcement, Season 4 has the tagline of “every ending has a beginning.” Season 4, per the official synopsis, will pick up six months after the Season 3 finale, which saw the epic and tragic Battle of Starcourt, “which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins.” Now, the group of friends at the heart of the show are “struggling with the aftermath,” and for the first time, they are separated “and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

Stranger Things Season 4 will bring back all of the familiar faces. The cast includes Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke, Winona Ryder, and David Harbour. Several new cast members have also been added, including Amybeth McNulty as Vickie, Myles Truitt as Patrick, Regina Ting Chen as Ms. Kelly, and Grace Van Dien as Chrissy.

The premiere date announcement came with some sadder news, with the Duffer Brothers also confirming that Stranger Things will end after Season 5. A possible air date for the final season was not teased. Stranger Things returns for Season 4, Volume 1 on Friday, May 27 on Netflix. Volume 2 will premiere in July.