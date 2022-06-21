'Stranger Things' Season 4: Volume 2 Trailer Teases Epic Finale

With just a little more than a week left until its premiere, Netflix on Tuesday dropped the full-length trailer for Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2, the epic two-part season finale set to air on July 1. Warning: This story contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 1. Set in part to "Running Up That Hill," the Kate Bush song from the '80s that skyrocketed back onto the music charts after that buzzed about scene involving Max and Vecna, the trailer came with an ominous warning: "It might not work out for us this time."

The final two episodes of the season will be "super-sized" and air more as back-to-back Stranger Things movies. The first episode of Part 2, the eight episode of Season 4, will run for 85 minutes, with Episode 9, the season finale, clocking in at nearly two and a half hours long. Although Season 4 is shorter than previous seasons, it is the longest yet, running almost five hours longer than the previous three seasons.

As teased in the trailer, Stranger Things Season 4 has seen the beloved kids of Hawkins, now spread across the country, battling a foe unlike nay before: Vecna. Widely regarded as one of the greatest villains in Dungeons & Dragons, Vecna in the world of Stranger Things is really Henry Creel, who as a child showcased amazing abilities similar to those of El. After becoming 001 under Dr. Brenner, he was sent to the Upside Down by El, gradually transforming into the villain he is today. However, while the group has mostly come out unscathed in their past battles – only a few side characters have met untimely fates – the odds aren't looking good for the group. As Dr. Brenner warns El, "Your friends are not prepared for this fight. Hawkins will fall." Just who will go down with it when Hawkins falls remains to be seen."

Season 4 is currently being regarded online as the best season of Stranger Things yet. Not only has it earned an 89% fresh Rotten Tomatoes score, but it has also garnered 286.79 million hours of viewing time worldwide from May 25 through May 27, according to Netflix, making it the biggest premiere weekend ever for an English-language TV show on Netflix, a title previously held by Bridgerton Season 2.

Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, and Natalia Dryer. Season 4 newcomers include Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna/001/Henry Creele and Joseph Quinn as new fan-favorite character Eddie Munson. Season 4, Volume 2 premieres on Netflix on Friday, July 1. The first seven episodes of the season are available for streaming.