‘Stranger Things’ Creators Reveal Encouraging Update on Final Season

Stranger Things will be coming to an end after its upcoming fifth season, and creators Matt and Ross Duffer have an encouraging update on when that will be. It’s been nearly three years since Season 4 of the Netflix sci-fi series dropped, and fans are getting anxious to see how things will end. The series should be returning at some point in 2025, and both of the Duffer brothers have shared some good news about post-production.

“We’re focused on visual effects sequences right now, which started back in January,” Ross shared with an audience at the SCAD TVfest via Variety. “It’s going well. We’re actually ahead of schedule, which is rare for us.” Matt added, “We will see,” in terms of splitting the season in two parts like Season 4. ‘I will say that it is coming this year. We’re definitely on target.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While things could always change in post-production, especially since they are still very early in it as filming wrapped in December, it sounds like things are moving right along. A set premiere date has not been announced as of yet, but it likely won’t come until much later when they’re further along in post-production. Considering it’s been so long since Season 4, knowing that Season 5 could very well be right around the corner is good news, even if a premiere date hasn’t been released yet.

The Duffer brothers have been sharing some other updates on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, such as the fact that the final episodes will be like eight Blockbuster movies. There have been a few details released, including episode titles and the fact there will be a time jump, and it will surely be like no other season. There will be a lot to look forward to, and it’s hard to predict what will happen and who will make it out alive.

Even though fans have had years to prepare their goodbyes, it will still be hard to see Stranger Things end when Season 5 eventually premieres. The wait will definitely be worth it, however, depending on how many characters survive and how many die. In the meantime, all four seasons are streaming on Netflix.