‘Stranger Things’ Creators Tease ‘Blockbuster’ Final Season

Stranger Things’ fifth and final season is coming soon, and the Duffer Brothers are teasing a big ending. Although a premiere date for Stranger Things 5 has yet to be announced, filming wrapped in December, meaning it could just be right around the corner. Via Deadline, creators Matt and Ross Duffer shared at the Next on Netflix event on Wednesday what the final season will be like.

“We spent a full year filming this season,” Ross explained. “By the end, we’d captured over 650 hours of footage. So, needless to say, this is our biggest and most ambitious season yet. It’s like eight blockbuster movies.” The teaser for Season 5 released in November, which revealed the titles for the final eight episodes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We think it’s our most personal story,” Matt added. “It was super intense and emotional to film — for us and for our actors. We’ve been making this show together for almost 10 years. There was a lot of crying. There was SO much crying. The show means so much to all of us, and everyone put their hearts and souls into it. And we hope — and believe — that passion will translate to the screen.”

Stranger Things 5 will take place over a year after the events of the Season 4 finale, which saw Vecna opening a gate to the Upside Down, with mass destruction hitting Hawkins. When the series picks back up, it will be the fall of 1987. Exact plot details have not been released, but it sounds like it will be the mother of all endings. Fans will want to prepare themselves as it will probably include some more beloved character deaths, and since it’s hard to tell what will happen, you never know who will live and who will die.

It’s unknown when Netflix will eventually announce the premiere date for Stranger Things 5, but since filming did just wrap a little over a month ago, it might still be some time, especially if those final episodes really are like blockbuster movies. At the very least, the longer it takes for the season to release, the longer fans have to say goodbye. The first four seasons of Stranger Things are streaming now on Netflix, with the fifth and final season should be coming in the near future.