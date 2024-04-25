Steve Carell Cast in Tina Fey's New Netflix Series

Steve Carell and Tina Fey are getting a second date. More than a decade after starring alongside one another in the hit comedy film Date Night, the two stars are set to reunite in Netflix's upcoming comedy series The Four Seasons, based on the 1981 Universal film of the same name, Variety reported Wednesday.

Ordered straight-to-series, with eight episodes lined up, in January after Netflix won the show following a bidding war, The Four Seasons was co-created by Fey and her fellow 30 Rock alums Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield. Fey is also attached as executive producer alongside Fisher and Wigfield, as well as David Miner, Eric Gurian and Jeff Richmond. Alan Alda and Marissa Bregman are attached as producers.

The series will mark the second based on the original 1981 film following CBS's version that ran for 13 episodes in 1984. Premiering in 1981, the original movie centered around three married couples who take vacations together each season. However, things get turned on their heads when one of the husbands leaves his wife and begins bringing a younger woman with him. The movie was directed by and starred Alda, with Carol Burnett, Rita Moreno, Sandy Dennis, and Len Cariou also starring.

Details of Netflix's upcoming series based on the film are scarce at this time, and it is unclear who Fey and Carell will portray. The show is set to begin production later this year, with no premiere date window announced just yet.

The Four Seasons will reunite Fey and Carell after they previously co-starred in the 2010 movie Date Night, which also starred Taraji P. Henson, Common, and Mark Wahlberg. Directed and produced by Shawn Levy and written by Josh Klausner, the movie starred the duo as a married couple whose mundane life gets turned into something more thrilling and dangerous following a case of mistaken identity.

The series will also mark Carell's return to Netflix after he starred in the streamer's original series Space Force, which ran for two seasons before it was canceled. The actor is also well-known for his starring role in The Office, and recently reunited with his former co-star John Krasinski' for the animated family film IF, out May 24 via Paramount.

While The Four Seasons will mark Fey's first television starring role since 30 Rock, it will not mark her first time working with Netflix. She previously co-created the series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and executive produced and lent her voice to the Netflix animated series Mulligan. Netflix also recently dropped the third season of Girls5Eva, a comedy series that Fey executive produces.