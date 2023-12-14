'The Office' Stars Steve Carell and John Krasinski Reunite in New Project

More than a decade after their hit sitcom came to an end, The Office stars Steve Carell and John Krasinski are set to reunite onscreen. The two actors, who starred as Michael Scott and Jim Halpert on the beloved sitcom, are set to share the screen in Paramount Pictures' upcoming fantasy comedy movie IF, a film that will see Carell passing his "World's Best Boss" mug on to Krasinski, who writes, directs and stars.

The film was first confirmed to be in the works last year, with Krasinski – who in the post-Office years has made a name for himself behind the camera, directing the box office hits A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II – on Wednesday taking to social media to share the first official IF poster. The poster shows a large purple hand reaching out of a window alongside the phrase, "A story you have to believe to see." Krasinski added in the caption, "What if everything you believed as a kid... was real," going on to share, "I am so very excited to share IF with you all! Far and away one of the most magical experiences I've ever had!" He also revealed that the first trailer for the movie is set to drop Thursday.

The upcoming film is based on Krasinski's original idea "about a child's journey to rediscover their imagination." It centers around a young girl who has the ability to see people's imaginary friends who have been left behind after they grow up.

"Imaginary friends are not just these adorable creations, they are time capsules for our hopes, dreams, ambitions," Krasinski said during Paramount Pictures' panel at the 2023 CinemaCon. "I wanted people to leave this movie believing in something bigger and believing in something beautiful. It's very real, and it's very possible."

Along with Krasinski and Carell, IF stars Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), Cailey Fleming (The Walking Dead), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Louis Gossett Jr, Alan Kim, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw, Alan Kim, Cailey Fleming, and Louis Gossett Jr. Krasinski produces the film via his company, Sunday Night, with partners Allyson Seeger and Andrew Form. Reynolds also produces via his company, Maximum Effort. George Dewey serves as an executive producer. The film, marking the fifth film from Krasinski, is currently set to hit theaters in May 2024.