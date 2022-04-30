'Space Force' Canceled at Netflix, No Season 3 for Steve Carell Comedy

✖

Netflix tried to stay on mission with Space Force, but the series has met its end after two seasons on the streamer. The actual Space Force will now easily exist far beyond the reach of the Steve Carell series.

From Carell and The Office's Greg Daniels, the series was a star-studded affair that didn't seem like it could lose. John Malkovich, Parks and Rec's Ben Schwartz, Silicon Valley's Jimmy O. Yang, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers and many more rounded out the cast.

Netflix is decommissioning #SpaceForce.



Despite the lineup, viewers never came enough for the streamer to keep the series going for another season. The decision became obvious after Netflix's recent's earnings and subscriber revelations.

Season 2 was released by Netflix back in February and never broke into the weekly Nielsen charts for weekly streaming, and only made it to the top 5 for a short period in Netflix's rankings. According to Deadline, the show's first season easily held the top spot for weeks after its premiere.

The series was poised as a follow-up to Carell and Daniels' time with the U.S. version of The Office. It isn't clear if the series was hurt or helped by the creation of a real space force by Donald Trump, blurring the lines too much for audiences. However, those who watched the series seemed to enjoy it and felt it was getting its legs in its second season, much like The Office did on NBC.

"This show was so great, John Malkovich is amazing, this is probably the end of my netflix subscription, they cancel all the s- I like. Now its all true crime over and over and over and reality tv shows," one fan wrote, echoing a familiar line for whenever Netflix messes up. "Netflix cancels things so abruptly, often after exactly two seasons regardless of success because the algorithm favors that. At this point if I were showrunning a series for them I would shoot alternate ending for every season," another added in response to Space Force ending on a cliffhanger.

Deadline adds that Netflix will remain in a working relationship with Daniels on his two animated projects, Bad Crimes and Exploding Kittens.