Paramount+ Orders Numerous 'South Park' Movies Amid Comedy Central Renewing Series for Season 30

✖

Paramount+ announced on Thursday that it has ordered numerous South Park movies coming exclusively to the streamer. The news comes amid Comedy Central revealing that it has renewed the long-running animated series for Season 30. In a press release, the companies unveiled the future plans for South Park, which will remain at Comedy Central through at least 2027. Additionally, Paramount+ will be getting 14 original made-for-streaming South Park movies, two of which are already set to debut in 2021.

In a joint statement, South Park co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone shared how excited they are about the new plans for the show. "Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years," they said. "When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, Chris (McCarthy), Nina (Diaz), Keyes (Hill-Edgar) and Tanya (Giles) were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received. We can’t wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It’s great to have partners who will always take a chance with us."

Trey Parker and Matt Stone sign new deal to extend South Park through season 30 and make 14 original made-for-streaming movies exclusively for Paramount+, starting with two films in 2021. Read the full press announcement: https://t.co/vhlzu0E96F pic.twitter.com/uvPhRbVp7E — South Park (@SouthPark) August 5, 2021

McCarthy, who is the President/CEO -MTV Entertainment & CCO/Adult Animation – Paramount+, issued a statement as well. "Matt and Trey are world-class creatives who brilliantly use their outrageous humor to skewer the absurdities of our culture and we are excited to expand and deepen our long relationship with them to help fuel Paramount+ and Comedy Central," he said. "Franchising marquee content like South Park and developing new IP with tremendous talent like Matt and Trey, is at the heart of our strategy to continue growing Paramount+."

Currently, South Park is not available to stream on Paramount+, but this news may indicate that it could be sometime in the near future. While fans may not be able to watch the adventures of Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny on Paramount+ just yet, the service does have other great adult animated shows, such as Daria, Beavis and Butt-Head, and Star Trek: Lower Decks. Right now, new subscribers can get a free trial subscription to Paramount+ by clicking here, giving them an opportunity to see all that the streamer has to offer!

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are responsible for prices subject to change.