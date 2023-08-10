Why 'South Park' Fans Need Paramount+

South Park is still going strong after 26 seasons, and fans will need Paramount+ to have a full-blown marathon. The animated Comedy Central series has numerous titles on the streamer, with even more on the way. Though for full transparency, fans won't be able to stream the actual series on Paramount+, at least not yet. TheWrap reported that South Park will move from Max to Paramount+ in 2025, where all episodes will exclusively be streaming. Internationally, all episodes are available on the platform, however.

While the full series isn't available on Paramount+, there are still plenty of titles to stream. 1999's South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut is one of the gems on the platform. The R-rated movie, which is just below 90 minutes, sees Stan, Kyle, Kenny, and Cartman sneaking into an R-rated movie, and it "warps their little minds." As their parents declare war on Canada, they become America's last hope to stop the Armageddon. Although it only grossed $83.1 million worldwide on a $21 million budget, it was actually the highest-grossing R-rated animated film until 2016's Sausage Party. It is now No. 4, but still impressive.

If you ever wondered how South Park characters would have dealt with COVID, wonder no more. Paramount+ is also the home to the series' two post-COVID specials, South Park: Post Covid and South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid, both of which released in 2021. The two specials aired in between Season 24 and Season 25. Then there's the specials that 2022 brought. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of South Park, there is South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert that features co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone taking the stage to perform songs from the show's 25-year history, and they are joined by special guests.

South Park: The Streaming Wars: Part 1 is centered on Cartman getting into a battle of wits with his mom as an epic conflict unfolds that threatens South Park's very existence. South Park: The Streaming Wars: Part 2 saw the conclusion to the threat, as a drought brings the town to the brink of disaster. Two movies are set to premiere on Paramount+ every year through 2027, so more will definitely be on the way.

On top of what is already on Paramount+ and what will be in 2025, Season 27 of South Park will make its streaming debut exclusively on the service while also premiering on Comedy Central in 2024. South Park fans are in for a treat, and it's one of the many reasons why they need Paramount+ so they can watch it all.