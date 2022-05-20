'South Park' Sets Next Paramount+ Special 'The Streaming Wars'

✖

South Park has set its next Paramount+ special, The Streaming Wars, and its coming very soon. South Park: The Streaming Wars is scheduled to debut June 1, only on Paramount+. In the special, "Cartman locks horns with his mom in a battle of wills, while an epic conflict unfolds and threatens South Park's very existence." Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.

South Park: The Streaming Wars follows two other Paramount+ specials, South Park: Post Covid and South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid. Earlier this year, Paramount revealed its slate of new projects and content on the horizon, with new South Park movies being on the roster. In addition to The Streaming Wars, fans have at least one more South Park to look forward to this year, and two more every year through 2027. This does not affect the Comedy Central series either, which is now slated to air Season 27 in 2024. The show recently concluded its 25th season, which is the shortest season to date, coming in at only six episodes total.

In SOUTH PARK THE STREAMING WARS, Cartman locks horns with his mom in a battle of wills while an epic conflict unfolds that threatens South Park’s very existence. The next exclusive event is coming to Paramount+ on June 1 in US and Canada. pic.twitter.com/NosVgIFL3w — South Park (@SouthPark) May 18, 2022

The big Paramount+ announcement, which also featured details on new Beavis and Butt-Head streaming content, was made by Chris McCarthy — the chief content officer of unscripted entertainment and adult animation for Paramount+ — during the 2022 ViacomCBS Investors Event. "South Park and Beavis And Butt-Head are two of the most successful and widely known adult animation IP in the history of the genre, and I am thrilled that Paramount+ will be their exclusive new SVOD home," said McCarthy. "By expanding the universe of these franchises, we are unlocking significant value within ViacomCBS' treasure chest of IP, and this is just the beginning."

In a previous joint statement, South Park co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone shared how excited they are about new plans for their beloved ad outrageous show. "Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we're really happy that they've made a commitment to us for the next 75 years," they said. "When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, Chris (McCarthy), Nina (Diaz), Keyes (Hill-Edgar) and Tanya (Giles) were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received. We can't wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It's great to have partners who will always take a chance with us."