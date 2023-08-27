'South Park' Video Game Gets Massive Discount — 75% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

South Park's ventures into video games have been a mixed bag over the years, but one of the show's best adaptations in now on sale at a huge discount. The 2017 video game South Park: The Fractured but Whole, the sequel to 2014's South Park: The Stick of Truth, is on sale for 75% off. And this isn't just the standard version, it's the "Gold Edition," which includes all DLC.

While the game is available on multiple platforms, this big sale is exclusively for Xbox gamers. The deal applies to both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S users, via the Xbox score. Continue on to learn how you can snag this discount.

South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition

South Park: The Fractured but Whole is an RPG set in the South Park world and features stellar writing by show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, as well as Jolie Menzel. The kids of South Park, Colorado, are playing superheroes and it soon spirals into a wild adventure involving fart-based-time-travel, among many other bizarre South Park twists. The listed price for the Gold Edition is $79.99, but you can get it for $19.99. This version includes the base Fractured but Whole game, two additional story expansions ("From Dusk till Casa Bonita" and "Bring the Crunch," an extra costume pack ("Relics of Zaron") and a series of combat challenges ("Danger Deck).

The game is rated "M" for Mature, and works on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

More About South Park: The Fractured but Whole

The video game's official synopsis reads: "In the quiet mountain town of South Park, darkness has spread across the land. A new power is rising to combat this evil. An entire squad of superheroes will rise, led by a nocturnal scavenger sworn to clean the trash can of South Park society. The kids are playing superheroes, and Cartman is determined to turn Coon and Friends into the biggest superhero franchise of all time. However, the villainous Professor Chaos emerges with an evil plan to eliminate Coon and Friends. The heroes need to work as a team to fight the chaos and terror that grips the town."