'South Park: The Streaming Wars' Movies Getting Blu-ray and DVD Release

South Park fans will be excited to learn that the show's Streaming Wars movies are getting a Blu-ray and DVD release. Paramount Home Entertainment has announced that South Park: The Streaming Wars will arrive on Blu-ray and DVD on Nov. 7, 2023. For the first time, both Part 1 and Part 2 of the made-for-streaming movie will now be available alongside the Emmy-winning series, which has sold over 12 million DVDs and Blu-rays to date.

In South Park: The Streaming Wars, "Cartman locks horns with his mom in a battle of wills, while an epic conflict unfolds and threatens South Park's very existence. In Part 2, a drought has brought the town of South Park to the brink of disaster. Alongside South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, The Streaming Wars also features the voice acting talents of Mona Marshall (Minions, Inside Out), April Stewart (Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol), and Jennifer Howell (Bob's Burgers). South Park: The Streaming Wars followed two other Paramount+ specials, South Park: Post Covid and South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid, as well as the Season 24 "Pandemic Special," and "South ParQ Vaccination Special."

(Photo: Paramount Home Entertainment)

In a previous joint statement, South Park co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone shared how excited they are about all the recent big plans for their beloved and outrageous show. "Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we're really happy that they've made a commitment to us for the next 75 years," they said. "When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, Chris (McCarthy), Nina (Diaz), Keyes (Hill-Edgar) and Tanya (Giles) were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received. We can't wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It's great to have partners who will always take a chance with us."

Currently, the main South Park series is not available to stream on Paramount+, but Paramount previously revealed that may change in the foreseeable future, as the streamer is set to become the exclusive video-on-demand home of all South Park content by 2025. While fans may not be able to watch the flagship series featuring Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny on Paramount+ just yet, the service does have the streaming specials, as well as South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, the franchise's 1999 major motion picture. Right now, new subscribers can get a free trial subscription to Paramount+ by clicking here, giving them an opportunity to see all that the streamer has to offer!