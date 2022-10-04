'Solar Opposites' Co-Creator Reveals Another Holiday Special Is Already Finished (Exclusive)

The Solar Opposites Halloween special dropped this week, and it won't be the last holiday that fans can spend with this alien family. Co-creator Mike McMahan spoke to PopCulture.com this week for Hulu's "Huluween" event, along with executive producers Josh Bycell and Danielle Uhlarik. They revealed that another Solar Opposites holiday special is well on its way.

Solar Opposites released a Christmas special in November of 2021 fashioned after the themed holiday episodes of more conventional network sitcoms, and this week's Halloween special toyed with that formula as well. When asked if they knew the next holiday they'd like to do a special for, BycellHuluween said: "We do! Not only do we have the next one we'd like to do, but it's already done." Of course, this meant they weren't ready to reveal which holiday they're spoofing next, but fans may not have to wait long to find out.

"It's being animated right now, but it's written, it's boarded, it's recorded..." McMahan said, while Uhlarik cut in: "—and it's great!" All three seemed as excited about this next mysterious special as they were about the one that came out this week. Bycell explained that the next holiday special may have more long-term bearing on the story than either of the ones we've seen so far.

"A huge thing happens to our characters. The other ones have been outside of the sort of canon of the show – this next one will have a huge life-changing thing for our characters, which will be a lot of fun," he said.

Solar Opposites keeps viewers on their toes by constantly rearranging the stakes of the stories it tells. At times it seems to be a fantastical science fiction epic about intergalactic life, but at its heart, it is a simple sitcom. McMahan said that the holiday specials are essentially a love letter to the holiday specials of network sitcoms over the last half-century.

"We love doing holiday specials that were unasked-for because we're such huge geeks for TV," McMahan explained. "That's like, a proud tradition. We loved when a show would be like 'Hey, look, it's all your favorite sitcom characters but they're dressed up,' you know? Doing something that feels like it's an annual tradition."

Solar Opposites has three seasons streaming now on Hulu along with a Christmas special and, now, a Halloween special. It has been renewed for a fourth season, but no release date has been announced yet. There are no further details available on the next holiday special either.