Huluween 2022: Hulu Reveals Full Lineup of Halloween Series and Films

Spooky season is here, and Hulu is treating subscribers to more than just tricks this Halloween season. As the streamer begins to roll out the first additions from its October 2022 content list, it will also be kicking off its fifth annual Huluween celebration, a weeks-long lineup of spooky content perfect horror lovers of every age.

This year's Huluween lineup gives subscribers plenty to get excited about. Set to kick off on Oct. 1 with the premiere of Huluween Dragstravaganza, a hilarious drag variety show hosted by fan-favorites Ginger Minj and Monét X Change, the Huluween hub will boast a mix of all-new titles and plenty of fan-favorites. Hulu subscribers will be able to press play on Halloween viewing staples like The Rocky Horror Picture Show, The Sixth Sense, Monster House, as well as American Horror Stories and The X-Files, all while recent buzzworthy film releases including Prey, No Exit, Hatched, and Abandoned being to arrive throughout the month. Perhaps the most-anticipated title arriving as part of the 2022 Huluween celebration is Hellraiser, a reboot of the classic franchise that has its origins in writer-director Clive Barker's 1986 novella The Hellbound Heart.

Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $5.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu + Live TV going for $64.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in October 2022.