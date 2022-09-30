Huluween 2022: Hulu Reveals Full Lineup of Halloween Series and Films
Spooky season is here, and Hulu is treating subscribers to more than just tricks this Halloween season. As the streamer begins to roll out the first additions from its October 2022 content list, it will also be kicking off its fifth annual Huluween celebration, a weeks-long lineup of spooky content perfect horror lovers of every age.
This year's Huluween lineup gives subscribers plenty to get excited about. Set to kick off on Oct. 1 with the premiere of Huluween Dragstravaganza, a hilarious drag variety show hosted by fan-favorites Ginger Minj and Monét X Change, the Huluween hub will boast a mix of all-new titles and plenty of fan-favorites. Hulu subscribers will be able to press play on Halloween viewing staples like The Rocky Horror Picture Show, The Sixth Sense, Monster House, as well as American Horror Stories and The X-Files, all while recent buzzworthy film releases including Prey, No Exit, Hatched, and Abandoned being to arrive throughout the month. Perhaps the most-anticipated title arriving as part of the 2022 Huluween celebration is Hellraiser, a reboot of the classic franchise that has its origins in writer-director Clive Barker's 1986 novella The Hellbound Heart.
Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $5.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu + Live TV going for $64.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in October 2022.
Oct. 1
Huluween Dragstravaganza premiere
"It's a Halloween (or should we say Huluween) variety show unlike any you've ever seen before. Tune in on Saturday, October 1 to discover what toil and trouble Monét X Change and Ginger Minj have gotten themselves into this #SpookySzn. "
Bite Size Halloween Season 3 premiere (21 brand new shorts)
Monster House
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Sixth Sense
Blade trilogy
The Hand That Rocks the Cradle
Oct. 3
A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special
"Sometimes alien life can be spooky. The Solar Opposites do a Halloween Special!"
Oct. 6
SurrealEstate Complete Season 1
"Created and showrun George R. Olson, the 10-episode series stars Schitt's Creek and Wynonna Earp alum Tim Rozon as Roman, a property broker with a talent for flipping homes inhabited by restless spirits."
Oct. 7
Hellraiser (Hulu original film)
"It's Clive Barker's classic Halloween horror movie reimagined for 2022. In this Hulu Original, a young woman struggling with addiction finds a mysterious ancient puzzle box, not knowing that it actually summons cenobites-mutilated extra-dimensional creatures on a mission to capture and torture anyone who solves the puzzle. Jamie Clayton stars as the iconic character, Pinhead, in this remake of a classic horror film."
Oct. 10
Grimcutty (Hulu original film)
"A suburban teen girl and her little brother must stop a terrifying internet meme brought to life by the hysteria of their parents."
Oct. 11
Antlers
"In ANTLERS, a small-town Oregon teacher (Keri Russell) and her brother (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, discover that a young student (Jeremy T. Thomas) is harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences."
Oct. 17
‘The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!’ Set For Hulu From Justin Roiland; Pamela Adlon To Help Voice https://t.co/kvizjqNsZa— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 31, 2022
The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!
Based around the cult phenomenon The Paloni Family Comedy," this Halloween special follows Leroy, Reggie and Cheruce Paloni as they host a show of "spooky shorts from a group of up-and-coming animators."
Oct. 21
Abandoned
Matriarch (Hulu original film)
"After an overdose nearly takes her life, Laura Birch (Jemima Rooper) escapes from the high-stakes pressure of the advertising world to return to her roots. Accepting an invitation home from her estranged mother (Kate Dickie), Laura hopes the time away in the secluded English village will help calm the demons raging inside of her. She soon discovers that the locals of the town are all protecting an unspeakably dark secret-a secret that involves not only her mother but her own terrifying destiny as well. The film stars Jemima Rooper, Kate Dickie, Sarah Paul, Franc Ashman, and Keith David Bartlett."