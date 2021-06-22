'Solar Opposites' Season 4 Already in the Works at Hulu Ahead of Season 3 Release

✖

Hulu announced an unexpected renewal on Tuesday: Solar Opposites Season 4. The streamer ordered another season of the absurdist sci-fi cartoon before Season 3 has even premiered, according to a report by The Wrap. Fans on social media were ecstatic.

Solar Opposites comes from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and its former writer Mike McMahan. Season 2 of the series premiered back in March, and Season 3 is currently slated for release some time in 2022. Both of the upcoming seasons will have 12 episodes instead of the 8 of the first two seasons. When McMahan retweeted the news on Tuesday, fans showered him with congratulations and anticipation.

Solar Opposites Season 4 is a go! GET USED TO IT!https://t.co/OH8qsrxftf — Mike McMahan (@MikeMcMahanTM) June 22, 2021

"Congrats!!! Can only imagine how fun it is to break story in that room! Excited to see what's next!" one person wrote. Another added: "That's great news! I wonder if the Pupa’s going to get any bigger (or more different colours!)" A third commented: "CONGRATS!! so excited for more."

Solar Opposites stars Roiland and Thomas Middleditch as Korvo and Terry, refugees of an advanced alien civilization stranded in the American midwest. Season Giambrone and Mary Mack play their young "replicants," Yumulack and Jesse, respectively. The group is constantly torn between fixing up their ship so they can leave Earth or waiting out the time until their "Pupa" reaches full maturity and terraforms the planet into something more hospitable to them.

The advance renewal may not be the biggest surprise since Hulu ordered two seasons of the series to begin with. It premiered in May of 2020 to generally positive reviews, and Season 2 was well-received as well.

Hulu reported that Solar Opposites Season 1 was its most-watched original comedy premiere of the year in 2020. The second season metrics were reported by Nielsen, which said that it was watched for 196 million minutes in its first week. It became Hulu's first original series to get on Nielsen's weekly list of the top 10 most-watched streaming originals.

McMahan is co-showrunner of Solar Opposites along with fellow executive producer Josh Bycel. The first two seasons are streaming now on Hulu — with a free trial available here for new users. Stay tuned for a Season 3 release date as soon as it becomes available. It is expected some time in 2022.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.