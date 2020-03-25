‘Rick and Morty’ Creator Tackles the Suburbs in New Series Trailer for ‘Solar Opposites’

Fans got their first look at Solar Opposites on Wednesday when the full trailer dropped. The cartoon comes from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, and fans will likely recognize several voices as well as the animation style. The new series drops on Hulu on May 8.



Rick and Morty fans have been waiting impatiently for new episodes, but soon they’ll have something else to keep them busy. Roiland has co-created a new show called Solar Opposites, along with Rick and Morty writer Mike McMahan. The show centers around a group of aliens who have crash landed on Earth, and are trying to decide whether or not to stay there. For as long as Rick and Morty fans have waited for new episodes, the wait for Solar Opposites has been even more exhausting.

Solar Opposites was first announced back in August of 2018, when Hulu ordered a total of 16 episodes of the show, broken up into two seasons. Fans have been dying for more information, especially after an exciting panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 with Roiland, McMahan and some of the A-list voice cast.

Roiland himself will voice some of the main characters, as he does on his other show. Rick and Morty writer Ryan Ridley’s voice is also recognizable in the trailer, as he has done a few bit parts on Rick and Morty and co-hosted a podcast with Roiland.

Some of the show’s other voice actors include Alan Tudyk, Alfred Molina, Amanda Leighton, Andrew Matarazzo, Andy Daly, Calum Worthy, Chris Cox, Christina Hendricks, Echo Kellum, Eric Bauza, Gary Anthony Williams, Gideon Adlon, Jacob Vargus, Jason Mantzoukas, Jeannie Elias, Jesse Mendel, Jon Barinholtz, Karan Brar, Kari Wahlgren, Ken Marino, Liam Cunningham, Maurice LaMarche, Miguel Sandoval, Nat Faxon, Natalie Morales, Neil Flynn, Phil LaMarr, Rainn Wilson, Rob Schrab, Sagan McMahan, Thomas Barbusca, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Kenny, Vargus Mason and Wendi McLendon-Covey.

Few details about the storyline of Solar Opposites were available before Wedneday. We now know that the show centers around a cast of four aliens, who fled their home world and crash-landed on Earth. Their ship just happened to land on the roof of a move-in ready home in suburban America.

The four cast members are apparently split over whether or not to stay on earth, with some feeling that it is the greatest place in the universe and others despising it.

For more, fans will just have to tune in and see the show for themselves. All 16 episodes of Solar Opposites premiere on Friday, May 8 on Hulu.