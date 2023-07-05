'Sex Education' Ending at Netflix

Netflix's Sex Education is coming to an end. The streaming giant announced Wednesday that the popular teen comedy will premiere its fourth and final season on Thursday, Sept. 21. The announcement was made alongside the first teaser trailer for Sex Education Season 4, featuring series stars Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa, and Emma Mackey, who will return as Otis Milburn, Eric Effiong, and Maeve Wiley.

Season 4 will take place after the closure of Moordale Secondary, and will find Otis and Eric facing their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Per the season's official synopsis, "Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won't be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students – they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level." Students at Cavendish enjoy "daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being... kind?!" Meanwhile, Viv "is totally thrown by the college's student-led, non-competitive approach," Jackson "is still struggling to get over Cal," and Aimee "tries something new by taking an Art A-Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him." The season will also follow Maeve, who is now in the U.S. "living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy."

In a letter to fans, creator Laurie Nunn explained that as the writers began work on Season 4, "it became clear that this was the right time to graduate." Nunn shared, "Writing this feels bittersweet, as we've decided the fourth season will also be the final installment of our show," adding that deciding to end Sex Education after Season 4 "was not an easy decision to make."

"We wanted to make a show that would answer some of the questions we all used to have about love, sex, friendship, and our bodies. Something that would have helped our inner teenagers feel a little less alone," she added. "It's been overwhelming seeing how the show has connected with people around the world, and we hope it's made some of you feel a little less alone too."

The Wednesday announcement comes after it was confirmed multiple cast members – including Patricia Allison (Ola), Tanya Reynolds (Lily), Rakhee Thakrar (Ms. Sands) and – would not be returning for Season 4. Meanwhile, in February, Mackey confirmed that Season 4 would be her last. Along with Mackey, Butterfield, and Gatwa, Sex Education Season 4 will also star Gillian Anderson, Aimee-Lou Wood, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thakrar and Daniel Ings. New cast members this season include Dan Levy, Thaddea Graham, Lisa McGrillis, Marie Reuther, Jodie Turner-Smith, Eshaan Akbar, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean, and Imani Yahshua.