'Sex Education' Loses Another Cast Member

Yet another Sex Education star is leaving the series. Deadline reported that Tanya Reynolds, who plays Lily, is exiting the show ahead of Season 4. She follows Simone Ashley and Patricia Allison who have also exited the series.

Reynolds spoke with the UK's Radio Times and explained that Seaso9n 3 of Sex Education was her last. She began, "I'm not [returning], actually, which is sad, very sad." As for the reason behind her exit, Reynolds said that it was simply time for her character Lily to move on. She continued, "It's just the natural progression of these shows – when you have such big ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones, which is absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen."

As previously mentioned, Season 4 of Sex Education will look a bit different thanks to these casting changes. Reynolds' co-star Allison, who played Lily's romantic interest Ola, also shared the news of her departure in early July. During an interview with Capital Xtra Breakfast, she explained, "I won't be joining the team for season 4. I absolutely have loved my time on Sex Education, and I'm so sorry to have to break that to you guys." Allison added, "I've been doing it for three years and I've loved it."

Sex Education, which premiered in 2019, stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, and Connor Swindelis. Ahead of Season 4, some fans were wondering whether Gatwa, who was named as the next Doctor Who, would be leaving the show, as well. But, according to Digital Spy, Gatwa will continue to appear on Sex Education since the filming schedules for the two shows do not overlap. Gatwa will be the 14th Doctor of the series and the first Black actor in the role.

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared," Gatwa said when the news was announced. "This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same."