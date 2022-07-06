'Sex Education' Star Exits Ahead of Season 4

Sex Education fans will be shocked to find one of their favorite stars missing from the cast when the hit Netflix series returns for Season 4. Patricia Allison, who stars as Ola Nyman, said she will not appear in the new episodes. Allison joined the show partway through Season 1 and was a major part of the second and third seasons.

Allison made the announcement herself on the U.K. radio show Breakfast with Yinka and Shayna Marie reports TVLine. "I absolutely have loved being on Sex Education so, so much... but unfortunately, I won't be joining the team for Season 4," she told the hosts. "Some other opportunities have come up. I've been doing it for three years, and I've genuinely loved it."

patricia allison AKA ola won't be returning for sex education season 4 💔 brb just trying to process this information 😭 pic.twitter.com/4n8RW8lYyw — Capital XTRA (@CapitalXTRA) July 5, 2022

The decision to leave was "absolutely" difficult, Allison continued. "I guess I have to say goodbye at some time, which is kind of sad, but other things are coming." Netflix has not commented on Allison's announcement.

Allison's character Ola was introduced as a possible love interest for Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield). Although the two got together at the end of the season, they later realized they were sexually incompatible. In Season 2, she started a relationship with Lily Iglehart (Tanya Reynolds). Ola and Otis' friendship also took a surprising turn when Ola's father Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt) began seeing Otis' mother Jean (Gillian Anderson). In the Season 3 finale, Jean and Jakob welcomed a baby girl, whom they named Joy.

Sex Education was created by Laurie Nunn, and begins with Otis and Maeve Wily (Emma Mackey) creating an odd enterprise where he offers sex advice learned from his sex therapist mother to his peers. The show has been a huge hit for Netflix, which renewed it for Season 4 the week before Season 3 debuted in September 2021. Season 3 introduced several new cast members, including Jason Isaacs, Dua Saleh, and Indra Ove.

Although Sex Education fans will not see Allison in the new season, she has a movie in the works. In November, she signed on to star in the Western Paradise with Tate Donovan. The movie is set in Hawaii, where the rebellious Ella Patchet (Allison) is the fastest gun in town. Her only father is the local sheriff, who is murdered by corrupt officials. Max Isaacson is directing and Tony Borden wrote the script.

"I can't wait for the world to meet Ella Patchet and the gang that make up Paradise. It's been a pleasure to shoot this movie; it means so much to me to tell a really cool story about a young girl at a time of great change," Allison said in a statement to Variety in November. "Ella has already faced a few misfortunes when we find her, and like the tides, she's moved into facing difficult moments, that ultimately help shape her along the way."