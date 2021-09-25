Netflix Reveals Fate of ‘Sex Education’ Season 4

Sex Education will be returning for another season next year. Netflix officially renewed the teen comedy for a fourth season during Saturday’s TUDUM streaming event. The news comes just a week after the show’s third season was released on the streaming platform. The series tells the story of students at Moordale Secondary School, featuring Asa Butterfield as the insecure Otis Mulburn.

Otis is the son of a sex therapist, Jean, played by Gillian Anderson, so he starts giving sex advice to his peers at school even though he started the series ambivalent about it. He even started a sex therapy business with his friend, Meave Wiley, played by Emma Mackey. The main cast also features Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Alistair Petrie, Mimi Keene, Aimee Lou Wood, Chaneil Kular, and Simone Ashley, Jemima Kirke joined the show in Season 3 as the school’s new headmistress. Season 3 also ended with plenty of cliffhangers, so fans would have been devastated if the show was canceled.

The moment Season 3 was released, fans were already wondering if Sex Education would get a fourth season. Butterfield told Cosmopolitan U.K. he wanted to see a Christmas movie featuring Sex Education characters. “We don’t know [whether there will be more],” the Hugo star said of the show’s future. “It’s out of our hands at this point. I wish I could tell you more, I genuinely don’t know.” Butterfield later said he would “love” to make a fourth season because he has had “so much fun” making the show. “At the same time we’ve been doing it for three years now, and I’d be happy saying goodbye to these characters… We’ll have to see,” he said.

Sex Education, which was created by Laurie Nunn, has earned overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics since it began. Earlier this year, Wood won Best Female Comedy Performance at the BAFTA TV Awards. Wood’s performance has helped make Aimee Gibbs a fan-favorite character, especially thanks to her relationship with Maeve. “Aimee [Lou Wood] just blows us all away, and I’m completely obsessed with her,” Mackey recently told BuzzFeed. “I love her. So it’s good to see her shine bright in stuff like that. It was such an important moment, and we loved that people responded to it really well.”

Sex Education is now available to stream on Netflix.