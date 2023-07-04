'Warrior Nun': Concerning Updates on Possible Season 3

Warrior Nun fans breathed a sigh of relief last week when series creator Simon Barry announced the show had been saved following its cancellation at Netflix, but fans may not want to stop fighting for their show just yet. Despite Barry's announcement, it seems nothing is a done deal, meaning the fate of Season 3 is still technically hanging in limbo.

According to Barry's June 28 announcement, Warrior Nun "will return and is going to be more epic than you could imagine." However, Entertainment Weekly later confirmed that the series was not getting revived by Netflix. Making things even worse is the fact that, according to sources who spoke to TVLine, no deals are currently in place. Instead, discussions are said to be "underway to revive the series via a standalone movie or a shortened final season in order to give fans closure" and "it remains unclear where the project would potentially land." This means that Warrior Nun's return is not set in stone, there is still a chance nothing will come of the discussions, and if something does come, the former stars and creatives attached to the Netflix series may not return.

Today I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts – #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!! #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNunSaved ❤️🎬 pic.twitter.com/yuTbRR2L3q — Simon Barry – legacy blue check (@SimonDavisBarry) June 28, 2023

It's possible that any potential future for the show could land at one of Netflix's streaming competitors. This is a move Netflix itself has done in the past, the streamer having picked up shows like Girls5Eva and Lucifer following their cancellations at their original homes. More recently, Starz picked up Minx after the hit show was canceled by HBO Max. At this time, though, nobody connected to any of the major streamers nor anyone connected to Warrior Nun have hinted at where the show could end up.

Based on the comic character created by Ben Dunn, Warrior Nun starred Alba Baptista as Ava Silva, a 19-year-old woman who, after waking up in a morgue with a divine artifact embedded in her back, discovers she now is part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth. Kristina Tonteri-Young, Lorena Andrea, Toya Turner, Tristán Ulloa, and Thekla Reuten also starred.

Warrior Nun gained a loyal following, and Season 2 spent three weeks in Netflix's Weekly Top 10 for English-language series following its debut in November 2022. The second season also generated Netflix's highest audience score ever on Rotten Tomatoes, the season currently holding a 99% fresh audience score. Despite the show's success, it was confirmed in December 2022 that Netflix canceled Warrior Nun, a move that immediately sparked a fan movement to save the show that included petitions and billboards. The first two seasons of Warrior Nun are streaming on Netflix. There is no further announcements regarding the show's future.