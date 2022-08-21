'Schitt's Creek' Star Joins Netflix's 'Sex Education' Season 4

Sex Education may have lost many of its stars going into Season 4, but the hit Netflix series has gained at least one big star: Dan Levy. The Schitt's Creek Emmy winner has nabbed a key recurring role in the upcoming season. Six new series regulars also joined the cast.

Levy will star as Thomas Molloy, a famous author who agrees to tutor Maeve (Emma Mackey) at her Ivy League college, reports Variety. Levy has been working with Netflix since September 2021, when he signed an overall deal with the streamer. Schitt's Creek only became super popular after it became available on Netflix, and the show's final season earned Levy a historic four-award haul at the 2020 Primetime Emmys. He won Oustanding Comedy Series, Oustanding Supporting Actor, Oustanding Directing, and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. Levy created Schitt's Creek with his father, Eugene Levy.

The roles for the other six new stars are being kept under wraps. They are Thaddea Graham, Marie Reuther, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, and Imani Yahshua. Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa, Chinenye Ezeudu, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Dua Saleh, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, and Gillian Anderson are among the returning stars. Filming on Season 4 is already underway.

Simone Ashley, Tanya Reynolds, Patricia Allison, and Rahkee Thakrar have all said they will not be back. "I'm not part of the new series. I can't really talk about why," Thakrar, who played teacher Emily Sands, told The Daily Star Sunday earlier this month. "But I'm so proud of the show and grateful to have been part of something so important. There is nothing bad about Sex Education."

Sex Education was created by Laurie Nunn. The series begins with Otis (Butterfield) and Maeve agreeing to work together to run a sex therapy clinic at school, using what Otis picked up from his mother, sex therapist Jean (Anderson). In Season 4, Oris and Eric (Gatwa) begin Cavendish Sixth Form College, where he has to set up a sex therapy clinic from scratch. Meanwhile, Maeve is in the U.S., where she is studying at Wallace University under Thomas Molloy. Otis is still pining after her and struggles with running a clinic without her help. Dominic Leclerc, Michelle Savill, and Alyssa McClelland will direct episodes of Season 4. Netflix has not set a premiere date yet.