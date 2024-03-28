See Eugene Levy's Hilarious Reaction To Having His Caricature Drawn 'The Reluctant Traveler' Exclusive Sneak Peek

Eugene Levy is having a rude awakening courtesy of an Italian caricature artist. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Friday's all-new episode of Apple TV+'s The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy, the actor and comedian travels to Florence, Italy, where he learns the rich history of caricatures and reconsiders his smiling habits.

Walking through the streets of Florence near the Piazza Signoria, Levy's guide Emiliano shares with him the significance of the area in which they are about to explore. "This is the home of artists like Michelangelo, Da Vinci – so you must have a taste of it," he tells the Schitt's Creek star, suggesting he sit down to model for a caricature. "It's a right of passage for any visitor to the city," Levy reasons as he sits down in front of a local artist for his own caricature. "Boy, this could be awfully frightening," he quips.

Asked to give a big smile, Levy's face turns into more of a grimace, as he jokes in the voiceover narration, "Like it or not, this is my big smile." He teases the artist, "Don't work too fast now," as he awaits the results of his caricature, but notes that Emiliano assured him that "caricatures have a noble history" in Italy.

"Even Leonardo Da Vinci used to make caricatures," the guide promises Levy, who responds with surprise, "Da Vinci made caricatures?" Emiliano answers, "Yeah, for fun!" before Levy responds with a deadpanned, "Well, where is he now?"

Sitting as a caricature model, the American Pie actor confesses, "I can honestly say I've never felt less like the Mona Lisa." That feeling only amplifies when the artist reveals the final caricature, which completely captures Levy's lack of smile. Raising his eyebrows in shock upon seeing the drawing for the first time, Levy reacts by simply saying, "Well, now I have to smile more." Turning his head toward the camera, the actor gives his signature non-smile to the camera before the clip comes to an end.

In Season 2 of The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy, the Emmy Award winner steps out of his comfort zone once again for a grand tour of Europe. Making his way from the northern tip of the continent to the very south, Levy unearths stunning hidden local gems, discovers his family tree and attempts to broaden his taste buds at unique destinations along the way.

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy premieres new episodes Fridays on Apple TV+. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Twofour and is executive produced by Levy, David Brindley, Nic Patten and Sara Brailsford.