Apple TV+'s 'Manhunt': Andrew Johnson Seeks to 'Capture' John Wilkes Boothe and Make the Confederates 'Pay' for Their Rebellion (Exclusive Clip)

Apple TV+'s Manhunt follows the Union Army's search for John Wilkes Booth, following the assassination of Abraham Lincoln. In a new clip from the show, shared exclusively with PopCulture.com, newly sworn-in president Andrew Johnson — portrayed by actor Glenn Morshower — seeks to speed up the Boothe's "capture," and make the Confederates "pay" for their rebellion.

In the scene, Johnson is having a conversation with Edwin Stanton (Tobias Menzies) about the next steps they need to take, in the wake of Lincoln's death and the Confederate Army surrender. "I think if we don't draw the line with traitors, there is no line," Johnson says, to which Stanton agrees. Johnson continues, "The Planter class have rested on their granddaddy's laurels. Men like us from humble means. We picked ourselves up by the bootstraps and look where we sit. Now... It's their turn."

Johnson then chides that the Confederacy "tried to start their own country" and "hold on to slavery" but royally failed." He says, "They should pay," to which Stanton, again, agrees. However, Johnson adds, "The delay in Booth's capture does make us look weak. So we either get them or forget them." He then concludes, "I want wins in my first month. Only wins."

Based on The New York Times bestselling and Edgar Award-winning non-fiction book from author James L. Swanson, Manhunt is a conspiracy thriller about one of the best-known but least understood crimes in history, the astonishing story of the hunt for John Wilkes Booth in the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln's death.

Starring alongside Menzies and Morshower are Anthony Boyle, Lovie Simone, Will Harrison, Brandon Flynn, Damian O'Hare, Patton Oswalt, Matt Walsh, and Hamish Linklater. The show was created by Monica Beletsky and directed by Carl Franklin. The first two episodes of Manhunt are now streaming on Apple TV+, with Episode 3 debuting tomorrow, March 22.