'Schitt's Creek' Alum Joins 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

Another resident is moving into the Arconia. Eugene Levy has officially joined the cast of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building Season 4, marking his first regular TV role since Schitt's Creek ended in 2020, Entertainment Tonight reported Tuesday. Levy joins previously announced Season 4 cast members Eva Longoria and Molly Shannon, as well as series stars and producers Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. Meryl Streep, meanwhile, is set to reprise her role as Loretta Durkin from Season 3.

Although details about Levy's character are being kept tight-lipped for the time being, he will join the cast amid another troubling murder surrounding Gomez's Mabel, Short's Oliver, and Martin's Charles. In the Season 3 finale (spoilers!) Charles' stunt double from his years on the series Brazzos and its 2020 revival, Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), was murdered. The upcoming fourth season will see the trio of New York-based investigators/podcasters investigating the murder.

After Season 3 also ended with Loretta, Oliver, and Mabel all considering a move to Los Angeles, Season 4 will also see the three main characters make a trip to LA before returning to New York. While there, they will run into Shannon's character, "a high-powered LA businesswoman who finds herself drawn into the world of the investigation in NY." Further plot details for the upcoming season are being kept under wraps.

Levy will join OMITB after he last appeared on TV screens as Johnny Rose in Schitt's Creek. The hit series centered around the affluent Rose family – Levy, Catherina O'Hara's Moira Rose, Dan Levy's David Rose, and Annie Murphy's Alexis Rose – after they are forced to move to a small town called Schitt's Creek when they suddenly find themselves broke. Levy won two of his four Emmy Awards for his work sitcom, which ran for six seasons from 2015 through 2020.

Levy is also well-known for Best in Show, A Mighty Wind, and the American Pie film franchise. He currently hosts the Apple TV+ travel series The Reluctant Traveler. His role on OMITB will reunite him with Short. The pair, who come from the same Canadian hometown, got their start on SCTV and have collaborated on multiple occasions.

Only Murders In the Building is executive produced by Martin, Hoffman, Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal. 20th Television is the studio. Season 4 does not yet have a premiere date, but the first three seasons are available to stream on Hulu.