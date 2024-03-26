Everything Coming to Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in April 2024

To enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription. You can sign up for Disney+ here , Hulu by clicking here , Prime Video here , and Peacock here . Most of these services offer a free trial period. Keep scrolling to see all the titles headed to the streaming services in April 2024.

This month, Netflix is touting some new comedy specials as well as a series adaptation of The Talented Mr. Ripley, simply titled Ripley, starring Andrew Scott. Meanwhile, Max is adding all eight films in the Harry Potter franchise, which have recently been streaming exclusively on Peacock. Amazon is adding the long-awaited adaptation of the popular Fallout video game series, as well as every season of hit shows House and Eureka. And Hulu is adding a few DC titles, including both Shazam! movies and Wonder Woman.

Those April showers will bring more than just flowers, with hundreds of new titles set to appear on streaming platforms next month. With March nearly over, and the final additions from the month now beginning to roll out, all of the major streaming services – Netflix , Max, Disney+ , Apple TV+ , Amazon, Hulu and Peacock - are gearing up for a rush of new TV series, movies, and originals in April 2024.

April 1

NETFLIX

THE MAGIC PRANK SHOW WITH JUSTIN WILLMAN – NETFLIX SERIES

American Graffiti

Baby Driver

Battleship

Born on the Fourth of July

Glass

Happy Gilmore

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

How to Be Single

Inside Man

Inside Man: Most Wanted

It's Kind of a Funny Story

The Land Before Time

The Little Things

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Molly's Game

Mortal Engines

One Piece Film: Red

Role Models

Sex and the City: Seasons 1-6

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Split

Step Up: Revolution

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Theory of Everything

Wild Things

You've Got Mail

DISNEY+

Theme Song Takeover (S3, 4 episodes)

HULU

Vanderpump Villa: Series Premiere

Annie, 2014

The Big Lebowski, 1998

Blair Witch, 2016

Blockers, 2018

Boys on the Side, 1995

Capone, 2020

Captain Phillips, 2013

Copycat, 1995

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days, 2012

Don't Worry Darling, 2022

The Fifth Element, 1997

The Fog, 2005

Get Him to the Greek, 2010

The Grudge 2, 2006

Hellboy, 2004

The Host, 2006

The Huntsman: Winter'S War, 2016

Jack The Giant Slayer, 2013

The Karate Kid, 2010

Letters to Juliet, 2010

Made in America, 1993

The Next Karate Kid, 1994

Ocean's Eleven, 2001

Ocean's Twelve, 2004

Ocean's Thirteen, 2007

Pacific Rim, 2013

Runaway Jury, 2003

Seven Years in Tibet, 1997

Shazam!, 2019

Shazam! Fury of the Gods, 2023

Take Shelter, 2011

Wonder Woman, 2017

You Don't Mess With The Zohan, 2008

X2: X-Men United, 2003

50 First Days, 2004

PEACOCK

Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal (Peacock)

Community, Seasons 1-6

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, Reunion Part 1 – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)

The Way Home, Season 2 – Finale (Hallmark)

Big Daddy

Big Sky River

Billy Madison

Blue Crush

Bride Wars

Bridesmaids

Bruce Almighty

Carlito's Way

Casino

Cheech & Chong Get Out of My Room

Cheech and Chong's Next Movie

Christmas Scavenger Hunt

Click

Cut, Color, Murder

Dazed and Confused

Draft Day

Engaging Father Christmas

Face/Off

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Father of the Bride

Finding Father Christmas+

The First Wives Club

Flushed Away

Four Weddings and a Funeral

A Gift of Miracles

The Godfather I

The Godfather II

The Godfather III

Guess Who

Half Baked

Hancock

Happy Gilmore

Hello, It's Me

Hoffa

Hot Tub Time Machine

Just Go With It

Land

Legend ('15)

Liar, Liar

Life of Crime

Love at First Bark

Madagascar

Major Payne

Marrying Father Christmas+

The Memory Book

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible: II

Mission: Impossible III

Mr. Bean's Holiday

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

My Best Friend's Wedding

My Gal Sunday

Noah

Notting Hill

The One

The Other Woman

Paul

Penguins of Madagascar

The Perfect Bride

The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells

R.I.P.D.

Sailing Into Love

Sandra Brown's White Hot

Savages

Scarface

A Song for Christmas

Spiderman (2002)

Spiderman 2 (2004)

Spiderman 3 (2007)

To Catch a Spy

Tombstone

Tropic Thunder

Undercover Brother

Waiting to Exhale

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Age Of Adaline

Airplane II: The Sequel

Batman & Robin

Batman Forever

Blockers

Boomerang

Chaplin

Cheech & Chong Get Out Of My Room

Chinatown

Cloverfield

Disturbia

El Dorado

Fighting with My Family

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Heist

Henry Fool

Hotel for Dogs

Inside Job (2010)

It's Complicated

Jarhead

Jesus Christ Superstar

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

Lone Survivor

Lords Of Dogtown

Macgruber

Memoirs Of A Geisha

Mimic

Money Monster

Monster Trucks

Nebraska

Neighbors

Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior

Out of Sight

Red Eye

Richard Jewell

Rosemary's Baby

Saturday Night Fever

Snatch

The Adventures of Tintin

The Aviator

The Big Short

The Front Page

The Heartbreak Kid

The House Bunny

The Last Temptation of Christ

The Notebook

The Ring Two

The Station Agent

The Stepford Wives

The Sweetest Thing

The Truth About Charlie

The Way Back

The Young Messiah

Titanic

To Catch a Thief

To Write Love On Her Arms

Top Gun

Total Recall

Wayne's World

We Own The Night

We Were Soldiers

When The Game Stands Tall

White Noise

Blaze and the Monster Machines Vol2, Seasons 1-2

Eureka, Seasons 1-5

House, Seasons 1-8

MAX

American Renegades

Basquiat

Black Swan

Body of Lies

Bridget Jones's Diary

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Bridget Jones's Baby

Bruce Lee: The Man and the Legend

Cane Toads: The Conquest

Ceddo

Conviction

Deepwater Horizon

Demonlover

Don't Let Go

Elizabethtown

Emitaï

Eo

The Fluffy Movie

Frozen in Design (Special) (HGTV)

Gulliver's Travels

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Magical Movie Mode

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

The Heroic Trio

Hotel Artemis

Infernal Affairs

Infernal Affairs II

Infernal Affairs III

Inland Empire

Internal Affairs

Joy (2015)

Juliet, Naked

Kingpin

Leap of Faith

Lonesome Luke, Messenger

Lost In Translation

Love Affair

Lucky (2017)

McQueen

Miracles

National Security

The New World

Next Aisle Over

Once Upon a Time in China

Once Upon a Time in China II

Once Upon a Time in China III

The Pink Panther (2006)

The Pink Panther 2 (2009)

The Power of Film

Pride and Glory

Ronin

Safe Haven (2013)

A Sammy in Siberia

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

The Sea of Trees

A Serious Man

The Social Network

Source Code

The Spongebob Squarepants Movie

Spring Fever

The Square

The Strangers (2008)

The Synanon Fix (HBO Original)

A Tale of Springtime

A Tale of Winter

A Tale of Summer

A Tale of Autumn

Terminator Salvation

This is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The Trial

The Unknown

Victor Frankenstein

The Watermelon Woman

Wes Craven Presents: They

Whiteout

Winter's Tale

Wipeout, Season 2A

Youth

Zero Days

Zola