Everything Coming to Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in April 2024
There is plenty of content headed your way via all the major streaming services!
Those April showers will bring more than just flowers, with hundreds of new titles set to appear on streaming platforms next month. With March nearly over, and the final additions from the month now beginning to roll out, all of the major streaming services – Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock- are gearing up for a rush of new TV series, movies, and originals in April 2024.
This month, Netflix is touting some new comedy specials as well as a series adaptation of The Talented Mr. Ripley, simply titled Ripley, starring Andrew Scott. Meanwhile, Max is adding all eight films in the Harry Potter franchise, which have recently been streaming exclusively on Peacock. Amazon is adding the long-awaited adaptation of the popular Fallout video game series, as well as every season of hit shows House and Eureka. And Hulu is adding a few DC titles, including both Shazam! movies and Wonder Woman.
To enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription. Most of these services offer a free trial period. Keep scrolling to see all the titles headed to the streaming services in April 2024.
April 1
NETFLIX
THE MAGIC PRANK SHOW WITH JUSTIN WILLMAN – NETFLIX SERIES
American Graffiti
Baby Driver
Battleship
Born on the Fourth of July
Glass
Happy Gilmore
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
How to Be Single
Inside Man
Inside Man: Most Wanted
It's Kind of a Funny Story
The Land Before Time
The Little Things
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Molly's Game
Mortal Engines
One Piece Film: Red
Role Models
Sex and the City: Seasons 1-6
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Split
Step Up: Revolution
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Theory of Everything
Wild Things
You've Got Mail
DISNEY+
Theme Song Takeover (S3, 4 episodes)
HULU
Vanderpump Villa: Series Premiere
Annie, 2014
The Big Lebowski, 1998
Blair Witch, 2016
Blockers, 2018
Boys on the Side, 1995
Capone, 2020
Captain Phillips, 2013
Copycat, 1995
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days, 2012
Don't Worry Darling, 2022
The Fifth Element, 1997
The Fog, 2005
Get Him to the Greek, 2010
The Grudge 2, 2006
Hellboy, 2004
The Host, 2006
The Huntsman: Winter'S War, 2016
Jack The Giant Slayer, 2013
The Karate Kid, 2010
Letters to Juliet, 2010
Made in America, 1993
The Next Karate Kid, 1994
Ocean's Eleven, 2001
Ocean's Twelve, 2004
Ocean's Thirteen, 2007
Pacific Rim, 2013
Runaway Jury, 2003
Seven Years in Tibet, 1997
Shazam!, 2019
Shazam! Fury of the Gods, 2023
Take Shelter, 2011
Wonder Woman, 2017
You Don't Mess With The Zohan, 2008
X2: X-Men United, 2003
50 First Days, 2004
PEACOCK
Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal (Peacock)
Community, Seasons 1-6
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, Reunion Part 1 – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)
The Way Home, Season 2 – Finale (Hallmark)
Big Daddy
Big Sky River
Billy Madison
Blue Crush
Bride Wars
Bridesmaids
Bruce Almighty
Carlito's Way
Casino
Cheech & Chong Get Out of My Room
Cheech and Chong's Next Movie
Christmas Scavenger Hunt
Click
Cut, Color, Murder
Dazed and Confused
Draft Day
Engaging Father Christmas
Face/Off
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast & Furious
Fast Five
Fast & Furious 6
Father of the Bride
Finding Father Christmas+
The First Wives Club
Flushed Away
Four Weddings and a Funeral
A Gift of Miracles
The Godfather I
The Godfather II
The Godfather III
Guess Who
Half Baked
Hancock
Happy Gilmore
Hello, It's Me
Hoffa
Hot Tub Time Machine
Just Go With It
Land
Legend ('15)
Liar, Liar
Life of Crime
Love at First Bark
Madagascar
Major Payne
Marrying Father Christmas+
The Memory Book
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible: II
Mission: Impossible III
Mr. Bean's Holiday
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
My Best Friend's Wedding
My Gal Sunday
Noah
Notting Hill
The One
The Other Woman
Paul
Penguins of Madagascar
The Perfect Bride
The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells
R.I.P.D.
Sailing Into Love
Sandra Brown's White Hot
Savages
Scarface
A Song for Christmas
Spiderman (2002)
Spiderman 2 (2004)
Spiderman 3 (2007)
To Catch a Spy
Tombstone
Tropic Thunder
Undercover Brother
Waiting to Exhale
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Age Of Adaline
Airplane II: The Sequel
Batman & Robin
Batman Forever
Blockers
Boomerang
Chaplin
Cheech & Chong Get Out Of My Room
Chinatown
Cloverfield
Disturbia
El Dorado
Fighting with My Family
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Heist
Henry Fool
Hotel for Dogs
Inside Job (2010)
It's Complicated
Jarhead
Jesus Christ Superstar
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
Lone Survivor
Lords Of Dogtown
Macgruber
Memoirs Of A Geisha
Mimic
Money Monster
Monster Trucks
Nebraska
Neighbors
Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior
Out of Sight
Red Eye
Richard Jewell
Rosemary's Baby
Saturday Night Fever
Snatch
The Adventures of Tintin
The Aviator
The Big Short
The Front Page
The Heartbreak Kid
The House Bunny
The Last Temptation of Christ
The Notebook
The Ring Two
The Station Agent
The Stepford Wives
The Sweetest Thing
The Truth About Charlie
The Way Back
The Young Messiah
Titanic
To Catch a Thief
To Write Love On Her Arms
Top Gun
Total Recall
Wayne's World
We Own The Night
We Were Soldiers
When The Game Stands Tall
White Noise
Blaze and the Monster Machines Vol2, Seasons 1-2
Eureka, Seasons 1-5
House, Seasons 1-8
MAX
American Renegades
Basquiat
Black Swan
Body of Lies
Bridget Jones's Diary
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Bridget Jones's Baby
Bruce Lee: The Man and the Legend
Cane Toads: The Conquest
Ceddo
Conviction
Deepwater Horizon
Demonlover
Don't Let Go
Elizabethtown
Emitaï
Eo
The Fluffy Movie
Frozen in Design (Special) (HGTV)
Gulliver's Travels
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Magical Movie Mode
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
The Heroic Trio
Hotel Artemis
Infernal Affairs
Infernal Affairs II
Infernal Affairs III
Inland Empire
Internal Affairs
Joy (2015)
Juliet, Naked
Kingpin
Leap of Faith
Lonesome Luke, Messenger
Lost In Translation
Love Affair
Lucky (2017)
McQueen
Miracles
National Security
The New World
Next Aisle Over
Once Upon a Time in China
Once Upon a Time in China II
Once Upon a Time in China III
The Pink Panther (2006)
The Pink Panther 2 (2009)
The Power of Film
Pride and Glory
Ronin
Safe Haven (2013)
A Sammy in Siberia
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World
The Sea of Trees
A Serious Man
The Social Network
Source Code
The Spongebob Squarepants Movie
Spring Fever
The Square
The Strangers (2008)
The Synanon Fix (HBO Original)
A Tale of Springtime
A Tale of Winter
A Tale of Summer
A Tale of Autumn
Terminator Salvation
This is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
The Trial
The Unknown
Victor Frankenstein
The Watermelon Woman
Wes Craven Presents: They
Whiteout
Winter's Tale
Wipeout, Season 2A
Youth
Zero Days
Zola
April 2
NETFLIX
Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Space Jam: A New Legacy
HULU
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Special Premiere
The Interrogation Room: Complete Season 1
Jumanji: The Next Level, 2019
PEACOCK
Boonie Bears, Seasons 1-2
Boonie Bears Forest Frenzy, Seasons 1-2
House of Gucci
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Pet Sematary: Bloodlines
Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain
MAX
Moonshiners, Season 13 (Discovery Channel)
April 3
NETFLIX
Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer (DE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Files of the Unexplained -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rodeio Rock (BR) -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S2, 5 episodes)
Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S4, 12 episodes)
Wish
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 310 "Identity Crisis" and Episode 311 "Point of No Return"
X-Men '97 – Episode 4
APPLE TV+
Loot Season 2
HULU
UFO Factory: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 2, Season Premiere (NBC)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, Episode 10 – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)
The Weakest Link, Season 3, Season Premiere (NBC)
MAX
Ghost Adventures: House Calls, Season 2 (Discovery Channel)
Take My Tumor (TLC)
April 4
NETFLIX
100 Days to Indy: Season 1
Blackfish
Crooks (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
I Woke Up A Vampire: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Ripley -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Tearsmith (IT) -- NETFLIX FILM
HULU
FX's American Horror Story: Delicate: Part 2 Premiere
American Pickers: Complete Season 24B
Best in Chow: Complete Season 1
Dark Marvels: Complete Season 1
Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman: Complete Season 1B
Lord of Misrule, 2023
PEACOCK
Resident Alien, Season 3 – Finale (SYFY)
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Música
MAX
Divided Youth (Da Ponte Pra La) (Max Original International)
HOP, Season 1A (Max Original)
April 5
NETFLIX
The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Parasyte: The Grey (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Scoop (GB) -- NETFLIX FILM
APPLE TV+
Sugar
Girls State
HULU
Dinosaur: Complete Season 1
She Came to Me, 2023
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
How To Date Billy Walsh
Hit, Season 3
MAX
The Zone of Interest (A24)
April 6
HULU
The Fable: Series Premiere
PEACOCK
One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery
MAX
Alex Edelman: Just For Us (HBO Original)
Homegrown, Season 4 (Magnolia)
Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar (2023)
April 7
DISNEY+
Bluey (Season 3) – New Episode Premiere "Ghostbasket"
HULU
GO! GO! Loser Ranger!: Series Premiere
Mission: Yozakura Family: Series Premiere (Subbed)
PEACOCK
Blind Date Book Club
MAX
Best Bite in Town, Season 1 (Food Network)
April 8
NETFLIX
Spirit Rangers: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
HULU
Ishura: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)
PEACOCK
Luther, Seasons 1-5
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, Reunion Part 2 (Bravo)
When Calls The Heart, Season 11 – Premiere (Hallmark)
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Unforgotten, Season 5
April 9
NETFLIX
Neal Brennan: Crazy Good -- NETFLIX COMEDY
HULU
The Grudge, 2020
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
The Exorcist: Believer
MAX
Brandy Hellville & The Cult of Fast Fashion (HBO Original)
Mud Madness (Discovery Channel)
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (Cartoon Network)
April 10
NETFLIX
Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Hijacking of Flight 601 (CO) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Unlocked: A Jail Experiment -- NETFLIX SERIES
What Jennifer Did (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Firebuds (S2, 4 episodes)
The Incredible Dr. Pol (S24, 10 episodes)
Shorts Spectacular (S2, 3 episodes)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 312 "Juggernaut"
X-Men '97 – Episode 5
HULU
Blood Free: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise: Series Premiere
The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 24 Premiere
Sand Land: The Series: Two Episode Premiere (Dubbed)
Curtain Call: Complete Season 1
Kusama: Infinity, 2018
PEACOCK
Hapless, Seasons 1-2
MAX
Bail Jumpers (ID)
April 11
NETFLIX
As the Crow Flies: Season 3 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Bricklayer
Heartbreak High: Season 2 (AU) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Meekah: Season 2
Midsummer Night (NO) -- NETFLIX SERIES
HULU
Cold Case Files: The Rifkin Murders: Complete Season 1
Scraps: Complete Season 1
#TextMeWhenYouGetHome: Complete Season 2
Immediate Family, 2022
Trapped in the Farmhouse, 2023
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Fallout (2024)
MAX
Massacre of the Mormons (Max Original International)
April 12
NETFLIX
A Journey (PH) -- NETFLIX FILM
Amar Singh Chamkila (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM
Good Times -- NETFLIX SERIES
Love, Divided (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM
Stolen (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM
Strange Way of Life
Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp -- NETFLIX FAMILY
APPLE TV+
Franklin
HULU
The Channel, 2023
The Greatest Hits, 2024
PEACOCK
Pitch Perfect
April 13
HULU
Alone, 2020
MAX
Jessica's Big Little World, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)
Ready To Love, Season 9 (OWN)
April 14
DISNEY+
Bluey (Season 3) – New Special Premiere – Extended-Length Special "The Sign" (28 minutes)
PEACOCK
The Legend of the Lost Locket
MAX
24 In 24: Last Chef Standing (Food Network)
The Sympathizer (HBO Original)
April 15
NETFLIX
The Fairly OddParents: Seasons 4-5
Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel
HULU
A Kind Of Murder, 2016
The Stranger, 2020
PEACOCK
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, Reunion Part 3 – Finale (Bravo)
April 16
NETFLIX
Knocked Up
Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY
MAX
90 Day Pillow Talk: The Single Life, Season 4 (TLC)
An American Bombing: The Road to April 19th (HBO Original)
April 17
NETFLIX
Black Sails: Seasons 1-4
The Circle: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Don't Hate the Player (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Grimm Variations (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
Our Living World (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S12, 14 episodes)
Drain the Oceans (S6, 6 episodes)
PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 8 episodes)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 313 "Into the Breach"
X-Men '97 – Episode 6
HULU
See You in Another Life: Complete Season 1
Under the Bridge: Series Premiere
Drain the Oceans: Season 6 Premiere
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Season 12 Premiere
PEACOCK
Chucky, Season 3, Part 2
April 18
NETFLIX
Bros (IL) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Upshaws: Part 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
HULU
All You Can Eat: Complete Season 1
Secrets of Miss America: Complete Season 1
60 Days In: Complete Season 8
Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story, 2023
Blacklight, 2022
PEACOCK
Orlando Bloom to the Edge, Season 1 – All Episodes – 3 episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Superbuns, Season 1 – All Episodes – 6 episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Going Home with Tyler Cameron
MAX
Conan O'Brien Must Go (Max Original)
Homefront
Men (2022)
April 19
NETFLIX
Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver -- NETFLIX FILM
HULU
FX's Welcome to Wrexham: Season 3 Premiere
Tattoo Fixers: Complete Seasons 1-4
PEACOCK
Migration (Peacock Exclusive)
MAX
HGTV Smart Home 2024 (HGTV)
April 21
NETFLIX
Duran Duran: There's Something You Should Know
PEACOCK
Falling in Love in Niagara
MAX
Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 4 (Food Network)
The Jinx – Part Two (HBO Original)
April 22
NETFLIX
Ahead of the Curve
CoComelon Lane: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY
DISNEY+
Secrets of the Octopus (S1, 3 episodes)
Tiger – Premiere
Tiger on the Rise – Premiere
HULU
Hip-Hop and The White House: Documentary
Secrets of the Octopus: Special Premiere
Little Women, 2019
Yes, God, Yes, 2019
PEACOCK
The Andy Griffith Show (select seasons)
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Spectre (2015)
MAX
90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, Season 4 (TLC)
The Green Planet (BBC)
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One
Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Season 5 (Magnolia)
Ugliest House in America, Season 5 (HGTV)
April 23
NETFLIX
Brigands: The Quest for Gold (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
HULU
The Meg, 2018
MAX
Farmhouse Fixer, Season 3 (HGTV)
The Losers
Roadkill Garage, Season 9 (MotorTrend)
April 24
NETFLIX
Deliver Me (SE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Don't Hate the Player (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
King Richard
TLC Forever
DISNEY+
Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition (S1, 11 episodes & S2, 12 episodes)
Bring It! (S6, 10 episodes)
Dance Moms: Abby's Studio Rescue (S1, 7 episodes)
Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 314 "Flash Strike"
APPLE TV+
The Big Door Prize Season 2
HULU
Wonderful World: Complete Season 1
Talking Sabor: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
M3GAN
M3GAN (Unrated Version)
MAX
Vegas: The Story of Sin City (CNN)
April 25
NETFLIX
City Hunter (JP) -- NETFLIX FILM
Dead Boy Detectives -- NETFLIX SERIES
HULU
Booked: First Day In: Complete Season 1
Mountain Men: Complete Season 11
Wahlburgers: Complete Season 7
Barber, 2023
Boy in the Walls, 2023
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
THEM: The Scare
April 26
NETFLIX
The Asunta Case (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HULU
Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story: Complete Docuseries
MAX
Caught! (Discovery Channel)
United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper (CNN)
We're Here, Season 4 (HBO Original)
April 27
HULU
FX's The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses: Special Premiere
American Woman, 2018
PEACOCK
Curious Caterer: Foiled Plans
April 28
HULU
Isn't It Romantic, 2019
Stars at Noon, 2022
Welcome to Smelliville, 2021
PEACOCK
Branching Out
MAX
Love & Marriage: D.C. (OWN)
April 29
NETFLIX
Boiling Point: Season 1
Honeymoonish (KW) -- NETFLIX FILM
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
The Holdovers
April 30
NETFLIX
Fiasco (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
HULU
FX's The Veil: Limited Series
Premiere
PEACOCK
Sin City Murders, Season 1 – All Episodes (Oxygen)
Spirit Untamed