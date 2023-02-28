Eugene Levy Gives Hope to Potential 'Schitt's Creek' Revival

Even though Schitt's Creek ended less than three years ago, fans still want to see more of the Rose family. In a new interview, star Eugene Levy admitted that he has "never stopped thinking" about going back to the series. Schitt's Creek ended in April 2020 and was created by Levy and his son, co-star Dan Levy.

When asked about a potential Schitt's Creek revival, Levy told Radio Times it was a "never say never" situation. Levy said he has brought up the subject with Dan. "I know my son Daniel has said this, we'd love to get together with these people again and take the show and the characters to yet another level," he said.

"There's nothing in the works right now, to be honest, but you know, we've never stopped thinking about what might happen down the line," the American Pie star continued. "We're certainly open to anything, I think when the idea that is the right idea presents itself we'll probably act on, I guess."

Schitt's Creek introduced the living legend to a new audience and is already an iconic project on his resume. "It seems to be what most people talk about when they see me on the street or in different counties," Levy told Radio Times. "Then after that, it's kind of neck and neck with American Pie, which is still up there."

Levy added that he still misses the cast of Schitt's Creek, but he does get to spend time with Dan and his daughter Sarah Levy, who stole scenes from Annie Murphy as waitress Twyla Sands. The show was a "great production," especially since the cast stayed the same for most of its run, Levy said.

"It was really just such a delightful show to do," Levy added. "The fact that I'm working with my son and daughter, it was kind of a gift to fatherhood I guess. I thought it was hitting on all cylinders pretty much from the first season right through to our last."

Since Schitt's Creek ended, the cast has made it abundantly clear that they want to make more. In May 2021, Murphy told Us Weekly she was begging Dan to make a Schitt's Creek movie. Dan also told reporters in September 2020 that a movie was a "nice idea." More recently though, Dan said he ended the show with 80 episodes because he didn't want to take the chance that later seasons would be bad.

"I gave you 80 episodes," Levy said at the Workhuman Live event in Atlanta in May 2022. "But it's an interesting thing. And I've had a lot of people in Hollywood be like, 'Yeah. It could have gone five more seasons.' And I was like, Well, we could've. That would've been s—. Could've maybe driven the show into the ground. People would've fallen off and never returned. There's something to be said about thinking long-term about an idea, instead of just acting in the moment."

Schitt's Creek focused on the wealthy Rose family whose fortune is seized by the government. They soon realize their only remaining asset is a small town called Schitt's Creek, filled with eccentric personalities. Levy and Catherine O'Hara played Johnny and Moira Rose, while Dan and Murphy played their adult children David and Alexis. The series originally aired on CBC in Canada and POP TV in the U.S., but it did not gain widespread attention until the first three seasons arrived on Netflix. The show won a record nine Emmys for its final season in 2020.