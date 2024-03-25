Apple TV+ Renews Mystery Thriller for Season 2

Apple TV+ has officially renewed The Last Thing He Told Me for a second season, nearly a year after it first premiered. The mystery series starring Jennifer Garner got mixed reviews when it aired in April and May of 2023, but of course its die-hard fans sang its praises. They will likely be eager to see where it goes as the story exceeds the novel it was based on.

The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 was reported on Monday by TV Line. The series is based on a novel by author Laura Dave, but compared to other adaptations, Dave is very involved in the making of this show. In fact, Dave is currently writing a sequel to her 2021 novel, which will then be adapted into the second season of the TV series. Dave's new book is expected in 2025 and Season 2 will come sometime after that. Dave worked with producer Josh Singer to develop the story for TV.

In addition to Garner, returning stars include Angourie Rice, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and David Morse. The new season comes with a new co-showrunner, Aaron Zelman, working with Singer. Garner issued a statement on the renewal, saying: "I'm thrilled to get to tell more of Hannah's story – I couldn't have said yes more quickly to Season 2! These characters and their story mean so much to me, as I know they do to the many who have championed our show; we're excited to give audiences even more with this next chapter."

The Last Thing He Told Me stars Garner as Hannah Hall, a woman who is roped into her husband's embezzlement scandal when he goes missing without warning. Before disappearing, her husband Owen (Coster-Waldau) leaves a note that only tells Hannah to protect Bailey (Rice), Owen's teenage daughter from a previous relationship. The two form an unlikely friendship as they try to unravel the mystery of Owen's crimes and his disappearance.

The series has an average score of 5.2 out of 10 on Rotten Tomatoes, with only 45 percent of reviews counted as positive. The critical consensus reads: "Jennifer Garner's sensitive performance brings some heart to the proceedings, but monotonous pacing and a glossy veneer keep this mystery from standing out from the pack." Of course, the show has a strong appeal for fans of the mystery genre in particular, with no need to "stand out" in their eyes. It had plenty of fans picking it apart from week to week as it aired.

The Last Thing He Told Me has been renewed, but there is a long way to go before it will finally air. The new book will be released in 2025, and the TV adaptation will come sometime after that. For now, you can stream Season 1 on Apple TV+ and find Dave's original novel in print, digital and audiobook formats.