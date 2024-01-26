Sarah Michelle Gellar Series Canceled by Paramount+

Paramount+'s Wolf Pack starring Sarah Michelle Gellar is the latest cancellation victim. TVLine reports that the supernatural drama which premiered a year ago on the streamer, will not be getting a second season. According to sources, because of the dual Hollywood strikes, the second season wouldn't have been ready for at least another year. This would have meant that fans would wait close to two years since Season 1 finale's in March 2023 for another season.

Based on the novel of the same name by Edo van Belkom, Wolf Pack centered on a California wildfire awakening a powerful supernatural creature, which changes the lives of twin teenagers. They end up being connected to two others under a full moon. Along with Gellar, the series starred Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertston, Tyler Lawrence Gray, and Rodrigo Santoro. Criminal Minds and Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis created Wolf Pack, which was produced by First Cause, Inc., Capital Arts Entertainment, and MTV Entertainment Studios.

Wolf Pack was initially announced in September 2021 and was announced alongside the Teen Wolf revival movie. Although created by Davis, the series is not a spinoff of Teen Wolf, which ran on MTV for six seasons. They are both set in separate fictional universes and include different mythology and creatures, as Davis shared in an interview with Brazilian news site, Omelete. The series has received mixed reviews but was named as one of "the most in-demand series" by TheWrap ahead of its Season 1 finale last March. It steadily remained in the Top 10 most-watched original series across all streaming platforms in the United States while new episodes were dropping.

Unfortunately, even with the viewership from fans, it just wasn't enough. The strikes have caused a lot of problems for some shows as streamers re-evaluate their content and cut costs. The fact that it probably would have been another year until Wolf Pack Season 2 would drop, the interest may not have been there anymore. While a lot of shows take that much time or even more for new seasons, doing it between the first and second season is not the best idea.

Wolf Pack is the latest one-season series to be canceled by Paramount+. The streamer previously axed Kiefer Sutherland's Rabbit Hole and the Fatal Attraction re-imagining. Other shows canceled by Paramount+ recently include the Neo-Western drama Joe Pickett, the iCarly revival, and more. It's unknown if Wolf Pack will be shopped around elsewhere, but hopefully, this isn't the end. In the meantime, fans can watch all eight episodes on Paramount+.