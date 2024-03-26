'Dexter' Prequel Reportedly Happening, Starts Filming Very Soon

Fans of the Showtime drama Dexter who are eager to learn about the title character's beginnings have a prequel, Dexter: Origins, to look forward to. Per Cinemanholic, the series is set to begin production in Los Angeles, California this summer, and serves as a prequel to both Dexter and its sequel Dexter: New Blood. While casting details have been kept under wraps, Clyde Phillips, who developed New Blood, is the showrunner of the upcoming prequel. The franchise is based on Jeff Lindsay's book series of the same title.

The prequel is set in Miami and explores the formative years of Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), after his work with the Miami Metro Police Department and chronicles the evolution of his infamous work as a serial killer as documented in the mothership series. According to reports, the new series may start with Dexter's graduation from college and his induction into the police force. The character's father Harry and his sister Deb will be a central part of the story and provide a fresh perspective into the dysfunctional familial dynamics that shaped Dexter's journey. According to reports, the new series will also merge narratives involving real-life serial killers from the same time frame of the 1980s, which is reminiscent of the timeline of the original series, which premiered in 2006.

Showrunner Clyde Phillips stated he "couldn't be more excited" about the new show, noting, "It's a privilege to contemplate going even deeper with these complex and iconic characters—and the stories, themes, and possibilities they inspire."