Ryan Reynolds’ New Movie Hits Netflix in March

Ryan Reynolds’ newest film, The Adam Project, is set to premiere on Netflix incredibly soon. On Monday, Netflix shared a new look at the project via social media. The movie, which also stars Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana, will be released this March.

Netflix shared numerous photos from The Adam Project on Twitter. The film follows a man named Adam, played by Reynolds, who travels back in time and teams up with his younger self and late father in the process. Not only will Adam be confronting his past, but he’ll also be attempting to save the future. The Adam Project will be released globally on March 11. Ruffalo and Garner have been tapped to portray Adam’s parents. In addition to sharing photos and a few details about the upcoming film, Netflix also shared a statement from Reynolds. The Deadpool star explained that working on the film was quite a personal endeavor, as he said that he hasn’t “personally done a movie that reflects my life the way The Adam Project does.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/NetflixFilm/status/1488293534616760321

The Adam Project has had a long journey to development. Collider reported that the film was originally announced back in October 2012 by Paramount. Tom Cruise was initially set to star in the film, which was then going to be titled Our Name is Adam. Netflix, of course, later took over the reins and was able to begin production in November 2020. The movie wrapped filming in March 2021.

While The Adam Project will be a totally new journey for movie-goers, Shawn Levy, who directed the film, said that it does have ties to some major films. Levy, who also worked with Reynolds on 2021’s Free Guy, shared that the movie is somewhat of a “descendant” of films such as Frequency and Field of Dreams, per Collider. He also said that they took inspiration from Back to the Future, adding, “Because imagine if you could go and have empathy for your parents now that you know what you know as an adult. Imagine being able to tell your kid self, ‘Yo buddy, you’re going to be okay. You’re going to be okay.’ It literally gives me goosebumps because this is a fundamental human journey. And this Jonathan Tropper screenplay taps into that yearning, but in the vessel of just rad big budget action adventure.”