10 Must-See Netflix Movies Coming in 2022

Netflix is making another big push with original movies in 2022, making sure subscribers have a new way to escape at the end of each week. On Thursday, the streamer put out a teaser with scenes from almost every movie it plans to release through the end of the year, boasting a shocking number of stars. The preview proves that Netflix is ready to entertain audiences while the major Hollywood studios’ theatrical calendars have few exciting blockbusters so far. Netflix plans to release 86 movies in 2022.

The line-up of 2022 movies includes some featuring the usual suspects for Netflix movies, like Ryan Reynolds and Adam Sandler. Ryan Gosling, Mark Wahlberg, Jamie Foxx, and other stars who used to draw audiences to theaters headline thrilling Netflix features. Even though Lionsgate released the first Knives Out movie to theaters, the sequel will land on Netflix.

There are also some exciting animated features on the list, including Guillermo del Toro’s take on Pinocchio. Netflix even provided Lindsay Lohan another chance at a comeback with the holiday movie Falling for Christmas. Since the list of upcoming Netflix movies looks daunting, we’ve put together a collection of 10 we can’t wait to see.

Knives Out 2

https://twitter.com/NetflixFilm/status/1489252378989584401?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Netflix knows Knives Out 2 is the movie we’re all waiting for, which is why the streamer held it for last in its teaser video. All we got a glimpse of was a group of guests boarding a yacht while Daniel Craig’s master detective Benoit Blanc looks on. Rian Johnson returned to write and direct. The all-star supporting cast includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, and Madelyn Cline.

Slumberland

https://twitter.com/NetflixFilm/status/1489263171973959693?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Slumberland was the movie that had Jason Mamoa fans screaming for joy in the teaser. This is a family-friendly movie directed by Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire) that centers on a young girl’s journey to a mysterious dreamworld where she hopes to reconnect with her late father. Marlow Barkley, Chris O’Dowd, and Kyle Chandler also star.

The Gray Man

https://twitter.com/NetflixFilm/status/1489258136355553285?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The Gray Man is another one of Netflix’s big swings in the vein of Red Notice. This time, it’s a team-up with stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, and Rege-Jean Page and directors Anthony and Joe Russo. It is based on the novel by Mark Greaney, with a CIA mercenary accidentally learning about dark secrets, kicking off an international manhunt.

The Adam Project (March 11)

https://twitter.com/NetflixFilm/status/1489253617823453194?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Netflix knows audiences enjoy Ryan Reynolds, so it’s no surprise that he has featured in the teaser thanks to his new movie, The Adam Project. This time-traveling movie features Reynolds as a pilot who teams up with his younger self and his father to save the future… and his past. Zoe Saldana, Catherine Keener, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner also stars. Free Guy director Shawn Levy also directed The Adam Project.

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

https://twitter.com/Animated_Antic/status/1489014100738772993?ref_src=twsrc^tfw





Boyhood filmmaker Richard Linklater returns to the world of animation with Apollo 10 1/5: A Space Age Childhood. This tells the story of the first moon landing from the perspectives of an astronaut and a kid watching from the ground in Houston. The voice cast includes Glen Powell, Zachary Levi, and Jack Black.

Blonde

https://twitter.com/anadearmasdaily/status/1489267799600115718?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Netflix included Andrew Dominik’s already-controversial Blonde on its list of releases for 2022, so we know it’s coming. The movie stars Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe and is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel of the same name. Adrian Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson, and Castar Phillipson also star.

Day Shift and They Cloned Tyrone

https://twitter.com/NetflixFilm/status/1489255128469106689?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Jamie Foxx fans have two Netflix movies to look forward to. In J.J. Perry’s Day Shift, Foxx plays a blue-collar dad in San Francisco who suddenly finds himself hunting zombies. Snoop Dogg, Dave Franco, Meagan Good, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo also star. In They Cloned Tyrone, Foxx joins John Boyega and Teyonah Parris in a caper involving a government conspiracy.

Hustle

https://twitter.com/NetflixFilm/status/1489259146935357449?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

There’s no way Adam Sandler was not going to be represented on this list. In Jeremiah Zagar’s Hustle, Sandler plays a basketball scout who helps a great player overseas who has a troubled past make it into the NBA. Real-life NBA player Juancho Hernangomez co-stars, alongside Ben Foster, Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall, and Kenny Smith.

Persuasion

https://twitter.com/whatonnetflix/status/1489253593630793728?ref_src=twsrc^tfw





Persuasion is an adaptation of Jane Austen’s final novel and stars Dakota Johnson, Henry Golding, and Cosmo Jarvis. It was directed by Carrie Cracknell and centers on Anne Elliot, who has to choose between putting her past behind her or giving Frederick Wentworth a second chance. The most famous previous adaptation of the story is the 1995 movie starring Ciaran Hinds and Amanda Root.

Wendell & Wild

https://twitter.com/NetflixFilm/status/1489266691439841285?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Wendell & Wild is a collaboration between Jordan Peele and renowned stop-motion animation director Henry Selick. Peele and Keegan-Michael Key voice the title characters, demon brothers who ask a 13-year-old to help them reach the Land of the Living. Incredibly, this is Selick’s first film since Coraline (2009). He also directed The Nightmare Before Christmas and James and the Giant Peach.