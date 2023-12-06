Pluto TV Adds 6 New Channels

As if Pluto TV's offering of hundreds of movies and shows for free isn't already enough, the ad-supported streamer has added six new channels. Owned and operated by the Paramount Streaming division of Paramount Global, Pluto TV has over 250 channels of free TV, with thousands of on-demand movies and TV shows. These six new channels are added on to the wide variety of live channels and categories that include Retro TV, genre-specific channels, show-specific channels, and many more.

According to Cord Cutter News, Hallmark En Español, Love & Hip-Hop VH1, Hip Hop Family VH1, I Love Reality, Nickelodeon Zoom! Zoom!, and Nickelodeon en español are now available to watch on Pluto TV. Fans of the fan-favorite Christmas channel Hallmark will be able to watch holiday favorites, cheesy rom-coms, and more in Spanish with Hallmark En Español. Fans of Love & Hip Hop will also be able to watch their favorites now with classic episodes of Love & Hip Hop, Love & Hip Hop New York, and Love & Hip Hop Atlanta streaming thanks to Love & Hip-Hop VH1.

As for Hip Hop Family, the new channel brings two famous families together under one roof with T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle and Run's House streaming. Also from VH1, I Love Reality is a curated collection of classic reality hits, as fans are taken inside the world of public figures in music, entertainment, and sports, with a whole lot of drama, relationships, and more.

Nickelodeon has two new channels. Nickelodeon's Zoom! Zoom! is the ultimate destination for preschool action and adventure, which includes Blaze and the Monster Machines, Top Wing, PAW Patrol, and more. Nickelodeon en español features everyone's favorites on the children's network in Spanish, expanding the streaming service's audience even more than ever before.

The new channels are just the latest to be added to Pluto TV. The streamer's content library has been expanding over the last several months, with even more content being added, and all for free. Recently, on top of the Nickelodeon's Zoom Zoom channel, Pluto TV also added a '90s Kids channel, so any millennial will feel the nostalgia, no matter how old. Meanwhile, live feeds from Big Brother 25 have been available on Pluto TV, meaning that fans of the long-running reality competition are able to watch the livestreams without having to pay a single dime. There is also so much more, with enough for everyone to watch.