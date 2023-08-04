Pluto TV Sets Massive Expansion

Pluto TV is headed to the land down under. Paramount's free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) platform is set to launch in Australia. More than 50 FAST channels will become available in "a dedicated branded area on Paramount Australia & New Zealand digital platform 10 Play," beginning Aug. 31, the entertainment conglomerate announced Wednesday.

Channels available at launch in Australia will include South Park, new and exclusive MTV and Nickelodeon channels, such as MTV Reality, MTV The Shores, Nick Classics and Nick Toons, and classic shows like I Love Lucy, Happy Days, Dynasty, and more. Additional content and channels will be announced closer to the Aug. 31 launch, according to the company. The Australian launch will expand Pluto TV's global footprint, which currently covers 35 markets in three continents.

Next stop: Australia 🇦🇺 @PlutoTV will debut August 31 on @Channel10AU with over 50 free streaming channels https://t.co/pXnMa9dc2g pic.twitter.com/pWFBD0s0lc — Paramount (@paramountco) August 2, 2023

"These 50 Pluto TV channels represent our first step to engage with Australian audiences and we are happy to mark this milestone by partnering with 10 Play, demonstrating once more the strength of our Paramount ecosystem," Olivier Jollet, Executive Vice President and International General Manager for Pluto TV, said in a press release. "As pioneers in the FAST industry, we are bringing a new and unique user experience through curated channels dedicated to this market. Our mix of local and international content which matches the needs of our local audiences is what makes Pluto TV so valuable for viewers, clients, and partners across the world."

Jarrod Villani, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating and Commercial Officer and Regional Lead, Paramount Australia & New Zealand (ANZ), added: "We're excited to give our consumers a sneak peek of the ultimate lean-back experience provided by Pluto TV. We cannot wait to offer to our Australian viewers dedicated and curated content for every generation and taste featuring cult classics and global smash hit TV series to entertain devotees and lure new fans. This announcement builds on 10 Play's success in 2023 – the biggest year ever for the platform with minutes viewed up 21% on 2022. It gives 10 Play a unique and strong point of difference in the Australian market that will build on nearly a decade of insights gathered from delivering alternate viewing experiences."

Pluto TV is available for free. In the U.S., the free streaming channel service offers hundreds of channels and thousands of movies and TV series on-demand, with content spanning categories including movies and television, news and opinion, sports, comedy, reality, crime, classic TV, home and DIY, explore, gaming and anime, music, en español, kids, and more.