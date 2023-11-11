'Godzilla' Movies Are Now Airing Free, 24/7 on Pluto

After fighting monster after monster, Godzilla is now taking over Pluto TV. The long-running franchise, which began in 1954 with the original Godzilla film, has a 24/7 channel on the streamer. Fans can watch films from throughout the franchise for free on Pluto TV. The streamer is an ad-supported platform that offers thousands of on-demand shows and movies and hundreds of 24/7 live channels. Godzilla can now be added to the long list of live channels.

According to ComicBook, several Godzilla films are Pluto TV exclusives, including The Return of Godzilla, Godzilla vs. Biollante, Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah, Godzilla vs. Mothra, Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla 2, Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla, and Godzilla vs. Destroyah. The latest Godzilla film came out this year, with Godzilla Minus One. In 2024, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be releasing, so fans will want to jump on the 24/7 channel and watch what they can to prepare.

Having been around since 1954, Godzilla is known as the "longest continuously running film franchise" by Guinness World Records. There are a total of 38 films and counting in the franchise, along with television shows, music, literature, and video games. 33 of the films in the franchise are Japanese, while five are American-made. Pluto TV gives the franchise a chance to branch out into a possibly different audience, especially since it's all free.

Godzilla joins a wide range of films and shows on Pluto TV. Viewers can even get into the holiday spirit with a special Season's Greetings section that includes Hallmark movies, Lifetime movies, simple lights and fireplaces, and much more. Other live channel sections include Comedy, Classic TV, Sci-Fi, Drama, True Crime, and a 24/7 channel specificity for Big Brother. On top of the live channels, Pluto TV offers many on-demand options as well, so there are a few different options to watch on the platform and much to choose from.

The newest Godzilla film, Godzilla x King Kong: The New Empire, is slated to come out on April 12, 2024. Starring Dan Stevens, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Kaylee Hottle, and Fala Chen, the film comes from Legendary Pictures and is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and Toho in Japan. It's a direct sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong, which saw box office and streaming success during the COVID-19 pandemic. The monster can also be seen on Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Make sure to watch Godzilla on Pluto TV for free to prepare for the new film next year.