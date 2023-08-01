'Big Brother 25' Live Feeds Will Stream on Pluto TV

Big Brother is debuting a brand new way to watch the Live Feeds for Season 25. Pluto TV, Paramount Global's free streaming platform, will air the BB25 Live Feeds this year in addition to Paramount+, which has been home to a 24/7 ad-free look at the Big Brother house for subscribers for the past three years.

The Live Feeds, which feature round-the-clock footage of the houseguests even after the TV cameras have stopped rolling, will air on five distinct Pluto TV Pop-Up channels, four with their own dedicated feed and a fifth with a combined look at the Big Brother feeds. Limited ad breaks will air during the feeds, as Pluto TV is a free streaming platform. "The Big Brother Live Feed on Pluto TV and Paramount+ is a further testament to how the Paramount ecosystem provides fans the best programming wherever and however they choose to stream," said Jeff Grossman, EVP, Content & Business Operations, Paramount Streaming in a statement.

Live Feeds will go up following the live Big Brother Season 25 premiere, airing on CBS Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. ET. Then beginning Sunday, Aug. 6, Big Brother will air Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. The series will also be available live to Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers and on-demand the following day for all Paramount+ subscribers. Paramount+ is also streaming all 24 past seasons of the reality competition series. Pluto TV will also feature episodes from Season 25 in the CBS Selects On-Demand category seven days following the broadcast debut.

Big Brother Season 25 has hinted already that a twist is coming that could change everything, airing a teaser prior to the cast announcement featuring Big Brother legends Danielle Reyes, Britney Haynes, and Frankie Grande, who broke into the Big Brother house to use a "Time Laser" to go back in time and alter the seasons in which they competed but did not win. The twist is expected to be revealed during the live 90-minute premiere of Big Brother Season 25 on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.