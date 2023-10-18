How to Stream 'Family Feud' for Free, 24/7

For nearly four decades, Family Feud has treated viewers to some hilarious and relatable moments, becoming one of the most well-known and longest-running game shows of all time. Thanks to the streaming era, sitting back and learning the answers to those survey questions has never been easier, with the Steve Harvey-hosted daytime game show now streaming for absolutely free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week on Pluto TV.

Family Feud made its way to Pluto TV in June as the free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) platform launched a Family Feud channel. The channel streams 24/7, meaning fans of the game show can catch episodes whenever they want. Pluto's description for the channel reads, "Two families face-off in a feud to the finish as they compete to see who can guess the most popular answers to provocative surveys."

Created by Mark Goodson and originally premiering in 1976, Family Feud pits two families against each other in a tense and hilarious battle. During each episode, the two five-member families must guess the results of audience survey questions, with a player from each team facing off. The winning family gets a chance to earn extra cash in a bonus round.

Throughout its decades-long run, Family Feud has had three separate runs. The first, from 1976 to 1985, aired on ABC and was hosted by Richard Dawson. Ray Combs served as host when the show ran on both CBS and in syndication from 1988 until 1994. The series was revived in 1999 through its first-run syndication with four different hosts – Louie Anderson (1999-2002), Richard Karn (2002-2006), John O'Hurley (2006-2010), and Steve Harvey (2010-present).

The daytime game show is one of several currently streaming on Pluto TV. In June, the streamer also launched The Price Is Right: Drew Carey channel. The description for that channel reads, "They came, they bid, they won! The Price is Right with Drew Carey now has its own channel. Join us 24/7 for America's longest-running game show." June also saw the streamer mark the first-ever National Game Show Day with Pluto TV's Game Show category, a category that allows viewers to stream 24/7 channels including Jeopardy! hosted by Alex Trebek, Wheel of Fortune, Let's Make A Deal, Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader, and more.

The big June updates to Pluto TV's game show offerings came after the streamer in November 2018 first launched its 4/7 game show channel. Pluto TV is a free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) platform that offers hundreds of channels and thousands of movies and TV series on-demand. Pluto TV's content spans categories including movies and television, news and opinion, sports, comedy, reality, crime, classic TV, home and DIY, explore, gaming and anime, music, en español, kids, and more.