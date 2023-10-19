'90s Nickelodeon Shows Now Streaming Free on Pluto TV, 24/7

The '90s are coming to Pluto TV. The free ad-supported streaming service has launched a 90s Kids channel. There, you will find hit Nickelodeon series Rugrats, Hey Arnold!, Kenan & Kel, Doug, and Rocko's Modern Life. Beginning at 6 a.m. ET, Mondays and Saturdays belong to the imaginative tykes on Rugrats; football head Arnold and his friends occupy Tuesdays and Sundays; the middle of the week is all about Doug Funny; Kenan & Kel is on Thursdays; and Rocko's Modern Life will be on Fridays. The shows will be airing in a four-hour wheel that will repeat a total of six times throughout the day.

That's not even all. Starting in December, there will be special programming blocks. A 24/7 Hey Arnold! marathon is expected, as well as a Rugrats takeover for the first week of December. The special takeover will include the fan-favorite Hanukkah episodes airing all day on Dec. 7 for the first night of Hanukkah. There will likely be even more special blocks and events, so fans will want to keep an eye out to see what else is coming to the channel.

Fans of Nickelodeon's early days will be living in total nostalgia. While it may not be the same as watching it when it was first on, the 90s Kids channel is guaranteed to bring back some of those feelings – just with no slime. As of now, there's nothing indicating that more shows will be added to the channel, but it's likely those five won't be the only ones. It may just take time to get even more nostalgic Nick shows added to Pluto TV.

Pluto TV is a completely free ad-supported platform that has thousands of movies and TV shows for everyone. With over 250 channels and over a thousand on-demand content that ranges from classic to recent and all types of genres, it is the place to be to watch some of your favorites. On top of the 90s Kids channel, Pluto TV also has a Totally Teens channel where shows like Zoey 101, iCarly and Victorious can be streamed 24/7 – for free, of course.

Rugrats, Hey Arnold!, Kenan & Kel, Doug, and Rocko's Modern Life are streaming on Paramount+ as well if fans would rather binge the series. Even so, the 90s Kids channel is live now on Pluto TV, so make sure to break out the slime and the nostalgia because the 1990s are coming back. At least on streaming.