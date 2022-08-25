Pete Davidson Unites 'Goodfellas' and 'Sopranos' Universes for New Peacock Series

Pete Davidson's new superpower is attracting incredible talent for his upcoming Peacock series. The former Saturday Night Live star already nabbed Edie Falco to play his mom in Bupkis. On Thursday, Peacock announced that Joe Pesci will come out of retirement to play his grandfather.

The series is loosely based on Davidson's life and is expected to be similar in vein to Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm. This will only be Pesci's second television role, as he was last seen on the small screen in the short-lived ABC detective series Half Nelson, notes Deadline.

Pesci, 79, mostly retired from acting in 1999, appearing in just three movies since he made Lethal Weapon 4 in 1998. In 2019, he made his first movie since 2010, appearing in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman. Pesci has Oscar nominations for his supporting roles in Raging Bull (1980) and The Irishman and won the Oscar for Goodfellas (1990).

Davidson is writing Bupkis with Davie Sirus and Judah Miller. The comedian and Falco introduced the project during NBCUniversal's upfront presentation for advertisers in New York in May. Falco won three Emmys for playing Carmela Soprano in The Sopranos and won a fourth for Nurse Jackie. She also worked with NBC in the past, guest-starring in 30 Rock and starring in Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders.

"I've done a lot of projects that reference my life because that's kind of all I can do," Davidson joked during the presentation. "One of the things that suck about that though is my family members, they often get to play themselves because of, you know, the low budget situation. So, my mom is starting to think of herself as a real actress. And that's why it makes me extremely happy to get to introduce the woman who will be playing my mom, Edie Falco."

Davidson finished his last season on SNL in May, but he's staying in business with NBCUniversal and Lorne Michaels. The SNL creator and his Broadway Video are producing Bupkis with Universal Television. Jason Orley is directing. The executive producers are Davidson, Sirus, Miller, Michaels, Andrew Singer, Erin David, and Orley. Although there is no release date for Bupkis, fans can see Davidson in the upcoming Peacock movie Meet Cute with Kaley Cuoco on Sept. 21.