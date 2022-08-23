HBO Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Comedy Series for 12th Season

There might be plenty of chaos at Warner Bros. Discovery over the future of HBO and HBO Max, but there is one person standing strong amid the firestorm: Larry David. On Tuesday, HBO renewed David's Curb Your Enthusiasm for a 12th season. The series recently finished another season nominated for the Outstanding Comedy Series Primetime Emmy award.

"Larry outdoes himself season after season and always manages to come back when the audience needs him most," HBO Programming Executive Vice President Amy Gravitt said in a statement. "We're thrilled for him, Jeff Schaffer, and our phenomenal cast to continue making us laugh and cringe in equal measure."

(Photo: John P. Johnson/ HBO)

In his own statement, David said playing the fictionalized version of himself is the "greatest honor" of his life. "In researching this multi-faceted, multi-talented man, I discovered that there's more to him than I ever could have imagined: He speaks six languages, brines his own pickles, and spearheads a national movement to install a bidet in every home," the Seinfeld co-creator said. "I've also been told from numerous sources that he is the most generous of lovers. I am so excited to once again transform into this force of nature. I only pray that I can do him justice."

Curb Your Enthusiasm was born as a 1999 one-hour special, with the first season following in October 2000. The show is loosely inspired by David's life and features the fictional David's misadventures in Los Angeles, where he interacts with celebrities also playing fictionalized versions of themselves. Jeff Garlin also stars as David's manager Jeff Greene, while Susie Essman plays Jeff's wife. Cheryl Hines stars as David's long-suffering now-ex-wife, while J.B. Smoove plays Leon Black.

Curb Your Enthusiasm has rarely ever run on a normal show schedule since Season 5. David has often taken years off between seasons, famously putting the show on hold for six years between Seasons 8 and 9. After Season 9, he took another three years off before Season 10 debuted in January 2020. Season 11 aired between October and December 2021.

Season 11 earned Emmy nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series, Oustanding Guest Actor for Bill Hader, Oustanding Casting, and outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation. David, Garlin, and Jeff Schaffer are executive producers with Laura Streicher and Jennifer Corey as co-executive producers. The entire series is available to stream on HBO Max.