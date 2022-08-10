Pete Davidson Is Allegedly Seeking Trauma Therapy Over Kanye West's Bullying

Pete Davidson has faced a lot of online bullying from Kanye West over the past several months, after he began dating West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Now its reported that the SNL alum is allegedly seeking trauma therapy over the harassment. Davidson and Kardashian have since split, but began dating in late 2021, after the beauty mogul split from her rapper ex-husband.

West has carried a relentless campaign of cruelty against Davidson, even devising the crude nickname "Skeet Davidson" for the comedian. According to PEOPLE, a source close to the situation claims, "The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he's had to seek out help." The source adds that Davidson "has no regrets for dating Kim and wants it to be made very clear that she's been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship." Finally, the insider said, "Moving forward he just wants to focus on his career."

Following the news of Davidson and Kardashian's spit, West took to Instagram to roast Davidson. Having deleted all of his other posts, the only one remaining was a fake newspaper graphic with the headline: "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28." West has since deleted the post.

Davidson isn't the only one who West took a jab at in the post, as just below the fake headline, in smaller print, the image reads, "Kid Cidi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers." This is a slight regarding Cudi being booed and having a bottle thrown at him at the Rolling Loud Miami festival in July. West was initially set to be the festival's headliner, but after he dropped out Cudi came on board to close out the show. The crowd responded negatively to Cudi, prompting the rapper to cut his set short and walk off stage. In a surprise turn, West still showed up to the festival, making a guest appearance during Lil Durk's set.

Davidson and Kardashian began dating in November 2021, much to the chagrin of West. In March, the rapper dropped a music video new song titled "Eazy" — which features fellow rapper The Game — and in it, a claymation version of West is depicted as abducting a claymation Davidson and then driving him out to be buried up to the neck in dirt. He spreads flowers over Davidson's head and then waters them, coming back later to pick the flowers and, seemingly, behead Davidson. The SNL later spoke out by way of leaked text messages, in which he made it clear to West that he was fed up with the harassment.