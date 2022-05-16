Emmy Winning Actress to Portray Pete Davidson's Mom in His New Comedy Series

✖

Edie Falco will play Pete Davidson's mother in an upcoming series inspired by the Saturday Night Live comedian's life. The series, titled Bupkis, will debut exclusively on NBCUniversal's Peacock streamer, which seems appropriate for a project that counts SNL creator Lorne Michaels as an executive producer. Falco is an Emmy winner for Nurse Jackie and The Sopranos.

Bupkis is described as a "heightened, fictionalized" version of Davidson's real life. It will be a mix of "grounded storytelling" and the most absurd elements of Davidson's comedy. Falco and Davidson shared the news on Monday during NBCUniversal's upfront presentation to advertisers in New York, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Peacock picked up the show straight-to-series in April.

Judah Miller, who was an executive producer on The King of Staten Island, will serve as showrunner, writer, and executive producer on Bupkis. David Sirus, who co-wrote The King of Staten Island with Davidson and Judd Apatow, is also a writer and executive producer. The show is produced by Michaels' Broadway Video, which is based at Universal Television. Michael, Erin David, and Andrew Singer are executive producers on the show as well.

Falco is the first actress to win Emmys for performances in both comedy and drama categories. She won three Emmys for playing Carmela Soprano in HBO's The Sopranos and later won an Emmy for playing the title role in Showtime's comedy Nurse Jackie. She also has a history at NBC, having guest-starred in 30 Rock and earning a 2018 Emmy nomination for starring in Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders. Last year, Falco played Hillary Clinton in FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story. She also stars as General Frances Ardmore in Avatar: The Way of Water, which opens on Dec. 16.

Davidson joined SNL in 2014. In 2020, he starred in The King of Staten Island, which was also loosely inspired by his life, and co-starred Marisa Tomei as Davidson's mother. His other movie roles include The Suicide Squad and Trainwreck. He recently finished filming Meet Cute, a romantic comedy co-starring The Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco. In January, he joined the horror thriller The Home, which is now in production.

During the upfront presentation, Davidson joked about using his life as the basis for his projects so often. "I've done a lot of projects that reference my life because that's kind of all I can do," he said, reports Variety. "One of the things that sucks about that though is my family members, they often get to play themselves because of, you know, the low budget situation. So, my mom is starting to think of herself as a real actress. And that's why it makes me extremely happy to get to introduce the woman who will be playing my mom, Edie Falco."