Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson's Rom-Com 'Meet Cute' Gets a Release Date and Photos

Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco are co-starring in a new rom-com called Meet Cute, which premieres on Peacock on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The streamer announced the release date this week and published a few photos from the film. From the sound of it, this is a romance with a distinct sci-fi twist.

Meet Cute is about a woman named Sheila (Cuoco) and a man named Gary (Davidson) who can't seem to get their relationship started just right. According to a report by Variety, Sheila uses a time machine to engineer their perfect origin story as a couple. However, even after she gets that right she is dissatisfied with the early stages of their relationship. She then goes back in time even further to try and shape Gary ahead of time and engineer their relationship into perfection.

Your first look at Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco falling in love over and over and over again. 👀 #MeetCuteMovie is streaming on September 21 only on Peacock. 💕 pic.twitter.com/82gH3fKClX — Peacock (@peacockTV) August 16, 2022

New photos seem to show the two in a bright and vibrant take on New York City, with plenty of up-close and personal moments between them. The movie has some A-list talent behind the scenes as well – it was written by Noga Pnueli, directed by Alex Lehmann and produced by Lonely Island alum Akiva Goldsman. Lehmann is best known for directing films like Acidman, Paddleton and Blue Jay.

"If I had a time machine right now I'd be torn," Lehmann said in a statement on the film's release. "Do I skip ahead to our release date or do I go back and relive the joy it was making this film? Lucky for me it's a decision I don't get to make. I'm excited for audiences to get swept away on this wild romantic ride exclusively on Peacock."

Obviously, the movie comes at an uncanny time, as Davidson is currently processing a real-life breakup that has been highly publicized. The comedian has been dating Kim Kardashian for nearly a year, and has dealt with backlash from her ex-husband Kanye West the whole time. His dating life has become a bit of a meme on social media, yet the actor himself is reportedly struggling to process his own emotions as fast as the rest of the internet.

Meanwhile, Cuoco is is fresh off a divorce from equestrian Karl Cook and fresh into a new relationship with actor Tom Pelphrey. Cuoco and Cook separated in September of 2021, but their divorce wasn't finalized until June of 2022. Cuoco and Pelphrey reportedly began dating in May of 2022.

Meet Cute premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 21 on Peacock. The streamer is included in some cable packages, and is also available for free with an ad-supported plan.