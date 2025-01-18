Peacock is axing a new series. Deadline reports that horror thriller Teacup has been canceled after just one season. Created by Ian McCulloch and inspired by the Robert R. McCammon novel Stinger, Teacup premiered on Oct. 10, releasing eight episodes through Oct. 31. The series was set on an isolated ranch in rural Georgia where several people were forced to face a mysterious threat together.

Scott Speedman and Yvonne Strahovski led the ensemble cast that also included Kathy Baker, Émilie Bierre, Chaske Spencer, Boris McGiver, Rob Morgan, Bil Heck, Jackson Kelly, and Alice Kremelberg. While the show has received generally mixed reviews, it has a 77% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a 70% audience score. A reason for the cancellation has not been given, nor has it been indicated that it will be shopped around elsewhere by producing studios Atomic Monster and Universal Content Productions.

Pictured: (l-r) Luciano Leroux as Nicholas Shanley, Chaske Spencer as Ruben Shanley, Rob Morgan as McNab, Yvonne Strahovski as Maggie Chenoweth, Boris McGiver as Donald Kelly, Emilie Bierre as Meryl Chenoweth, Caleb Dolden as Arlo Chenoweth — (Photo by: Mark Hill/PEACOCK)

Teacup is the latest Peacock cancellation. The NBCUniversal streamer canceled the Fresh Prince of Bel-Ari reboot in December and also canceled plans for the Battlestar Galactica revamp. At the very least, it’s not all bad news for one-season shows. The Day of the Jackal got renewed for Season 2 just two weeks after it premiered in November. Meanwhile, Peacock has been handing out other renewals as of late as well, with The Traitors getting renewed through Season 5. Days of Our Lives will also be coming back, along with Law & Order: Organized Crime, which is coming to Peacock exclusively after moving from NBC for Season 5.

Along with creating Teacup, McCulloch also served as writer and executive producer, while E.L. Katz was director and executive producer. Horror legend James Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett executive produced for Atomic Monster, as well as Francisca X. Hu, Kevin Tancharoen, and McCammon.

There is no indication that there are plans to bring Teacup back and shop it around, but it’s quite possible that it could still happen, even with the mixed reactions. It’s always sad when a show gets canceled, especially after the first season. A lot of shows have only been lasting a single season, not giving fans a lot of time to digest it and for the show to really find its footing. The hope is that Teacup is able to come back in some way, shape, or form, but at least there is the McCammon novel and the first season to stream on Peacock.