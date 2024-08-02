The highly anticipated resurrection of the beloved science fiction series Battlestar Galactica has been jettisoned from Peacock's development roster. This announcement has left franchise enthusiasts reeling, as they've been eagerly awaiting news of the project since its initial revelation in 2019, per Variety.

The proposed reimagining of Battlestar Galactica was originally trumpeted as a cornerstone of Peacock's inaugural slate of exclusive content, generating considerable buzz prior to the streaming platform's official launch. Despite the initial fanfare, the project never progressed beyond the conceptual stage, languishing in development limbo for years without receiving a formal series order.

While the plotline's specifics remained shrouded in mystery, insiders hinted that the new iteration was slated to unfold within the same narrative universe as the critically acclaimed 2003 Battlestar Galactica series, reports the outlet. The aborted reboot was a labor of love for Sam Esmail, the visionary behind Mr. Robot, who was set to serve as executive producer through his production company, Esmail Corp., as part of their comprehensive agreement with Universal Content Productions (UCP). Chad Hamilton, another Esmail Corp. executive, was also attached to the project in a producing capacity.

The journey to bring this remake of Battlestar Galactica to screens has been fraught with challenges. Initially, Michael Lesslie was tapped to pen the series in 2020, but reports surfaced of his departure from the project the following year. More recently, in January 2024, it was revealed that Derek Simonds had been enlisted to wear multiple hats as writer, executive producer, and showrunner.

Despite Peacock's decision to abandon the project, hope is not lost for fans of the franchise. A source close to the production told Variety that UCP intends to shop the concept to other networks and streaming services, potentially breathing new life into the dormant project.

The original Battlestar Galactica, brainchild of Glen A. Larson, graced television screens for a single season in 1978 on ABC. The series boasted a cast including Richard Hatch, Dirk Benedict, Lorne Greene, and Maren Jensen. Its premature conclusion led to a brief spin-off titled Galactica 1980. The franchise's cultural impact extended beyond the small screen, spawning a plethora of comic books, novels, and both tabletop and digital games.

The series experienced a renaissance in 2003 when Ronald D. Moore and the Sci Fi Channel (now known as Syfy) reimagined Battlestar Galactica as a three-hour miniseries. This revival featured an ensemble cast led by Edward James Olmos, Mary McDonnell, and Katee Sackhoff. The miniseries' resounding success prompted Syfy and Sky Television to commission a full-fledged series, retaining the cast from the miniseries. This iteration of Battlestar Galactica became a cultural phenomenon, running for four seasons and spawning two made-for-TV films before concluding its run in 2009. The franchise's expansion continued with Caprica, a prequel series that aired for a single season on Syfy in 2010.

The core premise of Battlestar Galactica revolves around humanity's desperate struggle against the Cylons, a race of sentient machines. As described in the source material: "In 'Battlestar Galactica,' humanity has been engaged in a devastating war with a race of sentient robots known as Cylons. After the Cylons destroyed much of the human population living in a series of colonies in a distant star system, survivors aboard civilian ships and the titular battleship strike out to find a long forgotten colony called Earth."

According to Variety, despite the setback, Sam Esmail and his team remain committed to finding a new home for their vision of Battlestar Galactica. The franchise's enduring popularity and built-in fan base make it an attractive property for networks and streaming media looking to bolster their science fiction offerings.