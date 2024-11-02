‘Days of Our Lives’ Renewed for Season 61 at Peacock

Fans won’t be leaving the town of Salem any time soon. Variety reports that Days of Our Lives has been renewed for Season 61, which will be the soap opera’s third season on Peacock after moving to the streamer in 2022 following 57 years on NBC. Since the transition, Days has become one of Peacock’s top 10 most-watched titles. In December, the series is set to air its 15,000th episode.

The renewal comes ahead the series’ 60th anniversary celebration Day of Days, which will take place on Saturday at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater. News also comes on the heels of Brandon Barash’s exit, who departed as Stefan in the Oct. 28 episode. The soap also said goodbye to Emily O’Brien in August. Additionally, head writer Ron Carlivati exited in July after joining Days of Our Lives in 2017, but his episodes will still be airing for a few more months.

Days of Our Lives may be getting ready for its 61st season, but the show is already going big for its 60th anniversary. Along with the milestone 15,000th episode airing later this year, the show will be bringing back multiple fan-favorite alumni next year for the big celebration. Among those returning in June 2025 include Alison Sweeney as Sami, Peter Reckell as Bo, Kristian Alfonso as Hope, Leann Hunley as Anna, Chandler Massey as Will, Christie Clark as Carrie, Thaao Penghlis as Tony, Melissa Reeves as Jennifer, Victoria Konefal as Ciara, Charles Shaughnessy as Shane, and Matthew Ashford as Jack. Whether more will be returning is unknown, as episodes for Days are usually filmed several months in advance.

Created by Ted Corday and Betty Corday, Days of Our Lives has received 62 Emmys throughout its run. The series is produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday executive produces and Albert Alarr serves as co-executive producer. With new episodes premiering weekdays on Peacock, there will be a whole lot to look forward to in the current season and beyond, aside from the 60th anniversary celebration. More information on Season 61 will likely be revealed at some point in 2025 since Season 60 still has a long way to go, episode-wise. At least fans know they will be able to look forward to much more drama, romance, and much more on Days of Our Lives.