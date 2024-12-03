Major Reboot Canceled, Ending After Next Season: Season 4 of ‘Bel-Air’ Will Be Its Last

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot series is officially ending. Deadline reports that Bel-Air has been renewed for a fourth season on Peacock, which will be its last. The new season will have just eight episodes, as opposed to 10 episodes in the first three seasons. The modern-day drama is a reimagining of the popular ‘90s sitcom and stars Jabari Banks as Will Smith.

News of the renewal comes three months after the Season 3 finale, which dropped on Sept. 5. Sources reveal that there were behind-the-scenes budget conversations, which might be the reason for the delayed announcement. Additionally, the reason for Season 4 being the final season is unknown, as Peacock owes a lot to Bel-Air, which became the streamer’s first big original hit. The show also stars Cassandra Freeman, Jimmy Akingbola, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Simone Joy Jones, Jordan L. Jones, and Adrian Holmes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bel-Air premiered in February 2022 and became an instant hit. Peacock initially gave the show a two-season order right away, with the series getting renewed for Season 3 in March 2023 as the second season was airing. Original star Will Smith serves as executive producer on Bel-Air, which is also based on Morgan Cooper’s short fan film of the same name. As of now, a premiere date for Season 4 has not been released, but going off the release schedule for the first three seasons, it’s possible it could premiere sometime in 2025. But given how late the renewal came, it might not be until at least 2026, but nothing has been confirmed.

Bel-Air marks the latest reboot canceled by Peacock. The streamer canceled the Saved by the Bell reboot in 2022 after two seasons. Meanwhile, the new The Office series will be coming to Peacock in the near future and center on a dying newspaper in the Midwest. As of now, it’s unknown if Bel-Air will have the chance to move to a different platform, but it seems like this will be the end of Will and the Banks family once again. If anything, it might still be a while until the final episodes premiere, so fans still have quite some time to prepare themselves to say goodbye. The first three seasons are streaming on Peacock, while Max is the home to the original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and the reunion special.